The first major Hades 2 update, fittingly called The Olympic Update, is live now
Supergiant Games pushed the first large-scale Hades 2 update live on PC, and it’s appropriately named the Olympic Update. Hades 2’s Olympic Update adds dozens of new features, from gods and monsters to pets, locations, and some very welcome quality-of-life improvements. The notes include a few minor spoilers, so if you don’t want to know where you go in Hades 2 and who’s waiting there for you, check out our Hades 2 tips for beginners instead.
The headline feature is that Melinoe can finally visit Olympus, assuming you can reach the surface, and try her luck at ending the war raging on the godly mountain. Melinoe’s arrival on Olympus includes several new hours of story and voiced dialogue, so there’s quite a bit to do up there. She’ll also have a new weapon – the last of the Nocturnal Arms – to keep her safe. It’s a defensive-oriented weapon called Xinth, the Black Coat, and its playstyle centers on guarding against attacks and releasing powerful counters at the right moment.
The new Hades 2 update also adds a slew of new upgrades, including several boons and Hephaestus modifications for Xinth, new Nocturnal Arms Aspects to modify your arsenal even further, and more Hexes and Path of Star upgrades. Selene’s upgrades felt a bit limited previously, so that last change is a welcome one.
You’ll run into two new characters with blessings to offer, including Dionysus in his leopard-printed underwear’d glory, living up to the god’s reputation for revelry and satyr affiliations. Prometheus, voiced by Ben Starr of Final Fantasy 16 fame, also joins the cast. Melinoe can find and recruit two new animal familiars now, a raven who attacks enemies and makes it more likely that you’ll land critical hits and a good puppy who boosts your magic power.
Charon has new items, fresh enemies block your path, Hermes’ Shrine has more to offer – it really is an Olympian-sized update. Best of all, though, are some QoL changes that sand off some of Hades 2’s rougher edges. One lets you save multiple Arcana card arrangements at the Altar of Ashes, instead of having to manually activate and deactivate them every time you go out, and another removes that obnoxious feature where Chronos didn’t let you pause the game during his fight, an annoyance that I’m surprised ever made it out of concept stage.
That’s just a basic summary. There really is a lot going on in this Hades 2 update, and you can read the full set of patch notes on Steam if you’re keen.