The first major Hades 2 update, fittingly called The Olympic Update, is live now

The OLYMPIC UPDATE for HADES II is here!!🌒

Our first Major Update in Early Access is practically mountain-sized!⛰️🦅



📝Patch notes:https://t.co/XloaPOAYSu



Play now:

🌜Steam: https://t.co/MwAiwL8ZeW

🌜Epic: https://t.co/bKD6BvLhw6#HadesGame #Hades2 pic.twitter.com/fiquWqkogv