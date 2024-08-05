Half-Life 3 copium resurges after discovery of new Valve project
Do you still believe in the existence of Half-Life 3? Aside from having a bridge to sell you, we’ve got some news to share with you in order to fuel your unwavering faith: A Reddit user stumbled upon a VA’s online resume, which listed – past tense, as it’s been scrubbed at this point – work on a hitherto unknown Valve game codenamed Project White Sands.
Of course, literally any unknown Valve project is immediately associated with Half-Life 3, but in this case users actually found some connections between the project name and the franchise: White Sands is a military research and testing site (as well as a national park) in New Mexico, where the game’s famous Black Mesa facility is located as well. In case you were waiting for anything more substantial, keep waiting – that’s all there is to it, as is basically always the case when it comes to HL3.
As has been remarked in the context of the recent Epic Games Store leak, studios generally don’t use codenames for projects that are connected to their contents, as it would run against the whole reason for using them in the first place – so chances are, even if White Sands still exists (and with how Valve operates, that’s not necessarily the case) it’s not connected to the fabled and elusive third Half-Life game.
So there you have it – your monthly dose of Half-Life 3 copium, in case you’re still on that.
Valve is currently working on a hero-shooter called Deadlock, which was known under the codenames Neon Prime and Citadel at various stages of development, and is undergoing closed playtests at the moment.