You can beat Harry Potter Quidditch Champions by doing nothing
Unbroken and Warner Bros launched Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for everything except Switch, but it seems like some balance changes are in order. Apparently, you can win an entire campaign in the sports game by doing absolutely nothing.
Twitter user and GamersHeroes editor Blaine Smith posted a short video on Twitter showing their player character just vibing on a broom for five matches while the rest of their team swooped and magicked around, completely demolishing the opposing team. The player team scored 50 points or more each match without any human assistance, while the opposing team was lucky to get 30 points.
This went on for five matches until Smith won the campaign cup. They said in a response that this particular campaign was on easy mode, which could explain why Quidditch Champions just did its thing without human input, but that’s a low challenge level even for easy mode. Smith said it’s possible to rack up experience points and complete challenges while you don’t even have to look at the game.
With so many distractions and things that have to be done every day, though, maybe that’s not such a bad thing. "The game to not play while you do more important things" isn't the best selling point, but if you’re keen on leveling up fast in Harry Potter Quidditch Champions, maybe consider dropping the difficulty to easy while you work on other, more pressing tasks.