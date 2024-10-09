Ex-BioWare, Bethesda, and Naughty Dog devs announce new studio and debut title
A group of former developers working at studios like BioWare, Bethesda, and Naughty Dog have founded a new venture based in Maryland in the United States, NEARstudios.
Its debut title is called Hawthorn and will be a co-op sandbox RPG – and you can find the reveal trailer for it below. According to Game Developer, the title combines elements of classic village sims with nostalgic adventure stories.
NEARstudios is led by Heather Cerlan as CEO and creative director and Jason Richardson as game director. Cerlan previously worked at companies like EA, Bethesda, and Naughty Dog, while Richardson is the former lead designer at Funcom and worked at Bethesda and BioWare. Speaking of Bethesda: Former Skyrim lead designer Bruce Nesmith is with NEARstudios, too.
Hawthorn got a Steam page today, which described the game as follows: “Once upon a time, woodland creatures built a trading post in forgotten Windermere Valley, but now it is the haunt of varmints, fairy lights, and mysterious rumors about why this village was abandoned.”
It continues: “To you, however, this is a hope for a new life. Recruit villagers and grow a community. Defend against the elements and forest tricksters. Thrive and celebrate the seasons’ traditions. Rebuilding won’t be easy, but you and your newfound friends are up to the challenge.”
“Play solo or co-op with your friends alongside village NPCs. The most curious folk come through Windermere Valley. Most are good creatures looking for a fresh start, each with their own story to share – if you befriend them. Local superstition won’t keep you from exploring the surrounding wilderness for resources and treasure! But things change in Windermere Valley. The four seasons – with their rains and snow – bring unique challenges. And the way the woodland shifts and the strange creatures that come and go might make you believe the old legends. Harvest, fish, and farm. Tasks you’d rather not do? Your NPC villagers can take them on instead! Rebuild and decorate the homes among the roots of great trees. Learn to craft different styles. Cater to your villagers’ preferences and they will follow you to the end,” it concludes.