The Helldivers 2 Chemical Agents Warbond allows you to commit even more war crimes
Cheer up, Helldivers, because Super Earth has just invented the greatest anti-Terminid weapon of all time – bug spray. The TX-41 Sterilizer is part of the newest Helldivers 2 Premium Warbond, Chemical Agents, and allows you to coat your Terminid enemies in a fog of toxic mist.
If you don’t want to get your own hands dirty, you can leave the spraying to the AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breathe – a flying drone that can apply the bug spray from the air.
Additionally, Helldivers can use the G-4 Gas Grenade to spread toxicity among the enemies of space democracy. A new utility item, the P-11 Stim Pistol, allows you to provide minor heals to allies.
Naturally, you want to make sure that none of that unpleasant business gets into your own lungs, so the new AF-02 Haz-Master armor will be the best drip for professional bug exterminators due to having the Advanced Filtration passive, which gives the player resistance to the gas clouds they’ll be generating with their new toys, including the toxic cloud put off by the Orbital Gas Strike stratagem.
There is also the lightweight AF-50 Noxious Ranger armor that allows you to move swiftly – and hopefully get out of the way of any wind changes.
As always, a complementary set of capes and name cards are included in the offerings as well, though this time some cosmetics for your Hellpod are included, too.
I would like to note that chemical warfare is a war crime. Oh? A friendly Super Earth democracy officer reminded me that the enemies of space democracy don’t, in fact, enjoy any protections of the law, so go ham.
The Helldivers 2 Chemical Agents Warbond will be released for PC and PS5 on September 19, 2024.
Players can also look forward to an upcoming balance patch containing major railgun buffs.