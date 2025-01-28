Video Games

The public face of Helldivers 2 is taking a sabbatical before Arrowhead starts its next game

Arrowhead’s CCO is a household name for many fans of the game

Johan Pilestedt, the creative director of Helldivers 2 and chief creative officer of Arrowhead, has announced that he’ll take a sabbatical and step away from the company temporarily.

“While you have enjoyed Helldivers 2 for almost a year, I have been living it since early 2016, and with Helldivers it’s since 2013,” he explained on social media

He added: “11 years of working ‘around the clock’ on the same IP has made me set aside family, friends and my lovely wife... and myself. I am going to take some time now to redeem what was lost from all of those that supported me for over a decade.”

Pilestedt took the opportunity to reassure players, telling them that his colleagues will “do their utmost in the meantime to deliver amazing stuff to Helldivers 2.”

He reiterated that this is supposed to be a temporary break. “When I’m back,” he wrote, “I will start working on the next Arrowhead game.”

Aside from being respected for his work on the development of Helldivers 2, Pilestedt basically became the public face of the third-person shooter when it blew up in early 2024. In the chaotic days of servers being swamped and emergency hotfixes needing to be released, his calm and sometimes cheeky presence online — as well as the fact that he called the shots — made him an anchor for many Helldivers 2 players.

He also earned sympathies for speaking out in favor of the community during the debacle around Sony trying to force Helldivers 2 players to make PSN accounts.

Pilestedt already stepped back from his position as CEO of Arrowhead in 2024 to focus on his creative role during post-launch support.

Marco Wutz
