You can join the Death Korps of Krieg in Helldivers 2 now – kind of

Time to dig some trenches

While Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the perfect environment for Adeptus Astartes fans thanks to its fantastic gameplay and deep customization options, enthusiasts for the grimdark IP simply keep winning at the moment. Why? Well, because Helldivers 2 – which feels pretty much like Warhammer 40k at times anyway – released a new combo of helmet and gas mask for 125 Super Credits today, which is somewhat mimicking German gear from World War 1.

Which popular faction from Warhammer 40k also wears German-style equipment? That’s right, this stuff is basically made to enable your Helldiver to cosplay a Death Korps of Krieg soldier – we just need the ability to equip shovels and dig trenches now.

Heavily inspired by Germany’s army during WW1, the Death Korps of Krieg (the latter is literally just the German word for war) is part of the Imperium of Man’s Astra Militarum. These soldiers specialize in trench warfare and besieging heavily fortified positions, especially in environments with biological, chemical, or radioactive threats. See, these guys bombarded their own planet with nuclear weapons and then fought a 500-year war to purge some heretics, which is why they’ve become pretty good at what they’re doing.

Helldivers 2 screenshot showing a helmet and gas mask combo.
This helmet and gas mask combo is a must-have for Death Korps aspirants. / Arrowhead / Sony

The Death Korps being – kind of – represented in Helldivers 2 is especially fitting, because just like Super Earth throws away thousands of Helldivers without blinking an eye, so, too, are the troops serving in the Death Korps ready to throw their lives away in droves to repent for the sins of their treasonous ancestors.

There is no armor set in Helldivers 2 yet that perfectly fits for the Death Korps, but Reddit user Jagick probably found the best solution available currently – the CE-27 Ground Breaker. While the colors aren’t quite matching the Death Korps’ completely gray style, the upper body armor, ammunition bags around the chest, and trench coat-esque garments below the breastplate do very much invoke the unit’s appearance.

That wonderful new helmet joined the Superstore rotation today alongside the new Chemical Agents Warbond for Helldivers 2, which itself followed the major 1.001.100 balance update.

Though we can’t go as far as saying that Helldivers 2 joins the best Warhammer 40k games with this cosmetic option, it definitely earned itself some favor with the Imperium today.

