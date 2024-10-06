Helljumpers, the Halo Infinite Helldivers 2 mode, finally has a release date, and it’s soon
The Forge Falcons announced the Helljumpers release date in a new trailer highlighting one of the Halo Infinite Helldivers 2 mode’s early missions. If none of those words makes sense, here’s a bit of background. 343 Industries once shot down a Helldivers 2-like mode for their latest FPS game, so a clever group of fans made it themselves using Halo’s Forge, a platform where people can make anything they imagine, from redoing Skyrim in Halo and putting Elden Ring in space to building full experiences like Helljumpers.
Anyway, the Helljumpers release date is planned for October 25, 2024, and you can check out an early “linear” mission in a new gameplay trailer featuring familiar Halo weapons and even a ship. No Warthog, though I dearly hope that shows up at some point in the mode.
The idea behind Helljumpers is that four Spartans drop onto a planet or infiltrate a location, complete objectives, and fend off waves of hostile Banished and Covenant enemies in the process. Locations don’t seem to have that slightly overwhelming scale that Helldivers 2 does, which is more of a bonus than a drawback, but the scale is still quite large.
The gameplay trailer shows the team landing in an outdoor plaza and having to get creative with cover before moving into a facility of some kind. Long corridors and few areas of cover force the team to think fast and use their abilities wisely, and they make use of some of the hand-crafted stratagems The Forge Falcons made just for this mode.
The team says these are just part of a much larger map, which is inspired by Halo 3: ODST, so there’s plenty more yet to see.