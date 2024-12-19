Video Games

Helldivers 2 devs give out second wave of Killzone items for free after backlash

New stratagem will be made available to everyone via major order

Marco Wutz

Arrowhead / Sony

Arrowhead has responded to community backlash regarding the recently introduced Helldivers 2 collaboration with Killzone 2, stating that a planned second wave of crossover items will be given to players free of charge.

This wave consists of the AC-2 Obedient armor set, PLAS-39 Accelerator Rifle, StA-11 SMG, Defender of Our Dream Banner, and Defender of Our Dream Cape.

In addition, players will be able to unlock the new W.A.S.P. stratagem through a major order very soon.

“As this was our first crossover offering, we’ve been listening to the response, and the feedback we’ve received from our community surveys is that crossover content is really high up on your wishlists,” Arrowhead stated. “At the same time, some of you are not happy with the prices of the items and we will revisit this.”

To address another community concern, namely the amount of time these crossover items will be available in the store, Arrowhead doubled their availability from five to ten days. 

“We’re also investigating solutions for how we can bring these items back permanently in the future,” the studio added.

Players should receive their free crossover items on December 19, 2024, in two waves, so keep your eyes out for any notifications in the game.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News