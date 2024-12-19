Helldivers 2 devs give out second wave of Killzone items for free after backlash
Arrowhead has responded to community backlash regarding the recently introduced Helldivers 2 collaboration with Killzone 2, stating that a planned second wave of crossover items will be given to players free of charge.
This wave consists of the AC-2 Obedient armor set, PLAS-39 Accelerator Rifle, StA-11 SMG, Defender of Our Dream Banner, and Defender of Our Dream Cape.
In addition, players will be able to unlock the new W.A.S.P. stratagem through a major order very soon.
“As this was our first crossover offering, we’ve been listening to the response, and the feedback we’ve received from our community surveys is that crossover content is really high up on your wishlists,” Arrowhead stated. “At the same time, some of you are not happy with the prices of the items and we will revisit this.”
To address another community concern, namely the amount of time these crossover items will be available in the store, Arrowhead doubled their availability from five to ten days.
“We’re also investigating solutions for how we can bring these items back permanently in the future,” the studio added.
Players should receive their free crossover items on December 19, 2024, in two waves, so keep your eyes out for any notifications in the game.