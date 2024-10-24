Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Warbond gets October 2024 release date
Arrowhead and Sony have announced the Truth Enforcers Warbond for Helldivers 2, which will come to PC and PS5 on October 31, 2024.
This Warbond brings Ministry of Truth-inspired gear into the game, such as the PLAS-15 Loyalist Plasma Pistol, which allows for semi-automatic firing or charged shots with a bit more power.
A pair of primary weapons is included in the Warbond as well. The SG-20 Halt is a pump-action shotgun that can fire stun projectiles or armor-penetrating flechette rounds. More straightforward is the SMG-32 Reprimand, a heavy sub-machine gun with a movie-accurate slap reload – that’s right, the Ministry of Truth’s propaganda movies are all deeply entrenched in realism.
In regards to armor, the Warbond has to offer the UF-16 Inspector set for light armor enthusiasts – coming in a pristine white, this outfit is perfect for a political officer normally sitting in an office and just visiting the front so they can execute some deserters. If you plan on seeing the enemies of mankind first hand, the UF-50 Bloodhound medium armor may be the wiser choice, though, offering better protection.
The Dead Sprint booster is a new item that drains your health and provides you with additional stamina in return – you know, just in case you need to run away from a stampede of bugs.
On the cosmetic side, Truth Enforcers brings additional patterns for hellpods, exosuits, and the Pelican-1, as well as a new player title and emote.