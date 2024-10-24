Video Games

Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Warbond gets October 2024 release date

Arrowhead and Sony have announced the Truth Enforcers Warbond for Helldivers 2, which will come to PC and PS5 on October 31, 2024.

This Warbond brings Ministry of Truth-inspired gear into the game, such as the PLAS-15 Loyalist Plasma Pistol, which allows for semi-automatic firing or charged shots with a bit more power.

A pair of primary weapons is included in the Warbond as well. The SG-20 Halt is a pump-action shotgun that can fire stun projectiles or armor-penetrating flechette rounds. More straightforward is the SMG-32 Reprimand, a heavy sub-machine gun with a movie-accurate slap reload – that’s right, the Ministry of Truth’s propaganda movies are all deeply entrenched in realism.

In regards to armor, the Warbond has to offer the UF-16 Inspector set for light armor enthusiasts – coming in a pristine white, this outfit is perfect for a political officer normally sitting in an office and just visiting the front so they can execute some deserters. If you plan on seeing the enemies of mankind first hand, the UF-50 Bloodhound medium armor may be the wiser choice, though, offering better protection.

The Dead Sprint booster is a new item that drains your health and provides you with additional stamina in return – you know, just in case you need to run away from a stampede of bugs.

This is the content you will find in the Truth Enforcers Warbond. / Arrowhead / Sony

On the cosmetic side, Truth Enforcers brings additional patterns for hellpods, exosuits, and the Pelican-1, as well as a new player title and emote.

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

