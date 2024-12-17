Helldivers 2 update 01.002.002 patch notes: Lots of crash fixes
Arrowhead has published another Helldivers 2 update for PC and PS5 on December 17, 2024, to follow up on the most recent patch, which brought massive balance changes and the new threat of the Illuminate.
Update 01.002.002 is decidedly smaller, but no less crucial, as it deals with some issues caused by those latest additions – and frustrating ones at that. Players could experience crashes when joining ongoing battles against the Illuminate or entering the new vehicle’s machine gun position. Funniest of all the problems, players could literally suffer from their own success as causing too much destruction on the map might have led the game to crash out. All of the above – and more – should now be history, though.
Find the full Helldivers 2 update 01.002.002 patch notes below.
Helldivers 2 update 01.002.002 patch notes
- Fixed crash when a player leaves while ragdolling and throwing grenades
- Fixed potential crash when hotjoining illuminate missions
- Fixed crash when large amounts of destruction is taking place
- Fix for crash when reloading a shotgun and entering the FRV MG
- Fixed some potential crashes on joining or leaving other player's ship"
- Fixed crash that could occur on certain explosions
- Fixed potential crash when calling vehicle stratagems
- Fixed crash that could happen when fighting in a colony map.
Among the top priorities for further hotfixes are the following issues:
- Players are unable to emote when flying through the air
- Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots
- Balancing and functionality adjustments for DSS
- Matchmaking improvements to reduce wait time during peak hour
- Firebomb Hellpods can no longer destroy larger enemy types such as tanks
- Players can get stuck on Pelican-1’s ramp during extraction
- High damage weapons will not detonate Hellbombs already present on the map
- Players using the Microsoft IME languages are unable to type Korean, Japanese and Chinese language characters in chat
- Weapons with a Charge-up mechanic can exhibit unintended behavior when firing faster than the RPM (Rounds Per Minute) limit
- Players who use the “this is democracy” emote on their ship might unintentionally send their fellow Helldivers on unplanned spacewalks
Sony and Arrowhead also released the latest Warbond, Urban Legends, recently. The DLC has useful gear in store to survive the fresh urban battles implemented in Update 01.002.001, which is also known as Omens of Tyranny.