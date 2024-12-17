Video Games

Helldivers 2 update 01.002.002 patch notes: Lots of crash fixes

Learn what the patch from December 17, 2024, has to offer

Marco Wutz

Arrowhead / Sony

Arrowhead has published another Helldivers 2 update for PC and PS5 on December 17, 2024, to follow up on the most recent patch, which brought massive balance changes and the new threat of the Illuminate.

Update 01.002.002 is decidedly smaller, but no less crucial, as it deals with some issues caused by those latest additions – and frustrating ones at that. Players could experience crashes when joining ongoing battles against the Illuminate or entering the new vehicle’s machine gun position. Funniest of all the problems, players could literally suffer from their own success as causing too much destruction on the map might have led the game to crash out. All of the above – and more – should now be history, though.

Find the full Helldivers 2 update 01.002.002 patch notes below.

Helldivers 2 update 01.002.002 patch notes

  • Fixed crash when a player leaves while ragdolling and throwing grenades
  • Fixed potential crash when hotjoining illuminate missions
  • Fixed crash when large amounts of destruction is taking place
  • Fix for crash when reloading a shotgun and entering the FRV MG
  • Fixed some potential crashes on joining or leaving other player's ship"
  • Fixed crash that could occur on certain explosions
  • Fixed potential crash when calling vehicle stratagems
  • Fixed crash that could happen when fighting in a colony map.

Among the top priorities for further hotfixes are the following issues:

  • Players are unable to emote when flying through the air
  • Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots
  • Balancing and functionality adjustments for DSS
  • Matchmaking improvements to reduce wait time during peak hour
  • Firebomb Hellpods can no longer destroy larger enemy types such as tanks
  • Players can get stuck on Pelican-1’s ramp during extraction
  • High damage weapons will not detonate Hellbombs already present on the map
  • Players using the Microsoft IME languages are unable to type Korean, Japanese and Chinese language characters in chat
  • Weapons with a Charge-up mechanic can exhibit unintended behavior when firing faster than the RPM (Rounds Per Minute) limit
  • Players who use the “this is democracy” emote on their ship might unintentionally send their fellow Helldivers on unplanned spacewalks

Sony and Arrowhead also released the latest Warbond, Urban Legends, recently. The DLC has useful gear in store to survive the fresh urban battles implemented in Update 01.002.001, which is also known as Omens of Tyranny.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News