Helldivers 2 update 01.002.203 patch notes: Reduced queue times and Killzone 2 items

Find out what the update from December 18, 2024, delivers

Marco Wutz

Arrowhead / Sony

Arrowhead is moving fast ahead of the holidays: Another Helldivers 2 update is out on PC and PS5. Patch 01.002.203 from December 18, 2024, brings another couple of fixes to the table – plus some crossover items. It should also be called update 01.002.003, given that the last one was numbered 01.002.002, but let’s drop that aside.

Players will be happy to hear that the developer tackled problems with forced disconnections in some Illuminate missions as well as the increased wait times when queuing for matchmaking. Additionally, the Superstore has been updated with some new items inspired by Killzone 2. The new offers include the AC-1 Dutiful body armor for 500 Credits and the StA-52 Assault Rifle for 615 Credits.

Find the full Helldivers 2 update 01.002.203 patch notes below.

Helldivers 2 update 01.002.203 patch notes

Matchmaking & Connection Issues:

  • Matchmaking improvements to reduce wait times.
  • Addressed an issue which forced disconnections in specific gameplay conditions during Illuminate missions.

Crash Fixes and Soft-locks:

  • Fix for a 100% crash affecting a subset of players within range of Illuminate towers during Ion Storms.

Miscellaneous fixes:

  • Fix Siege Ready armor passive not affecting ammo pools on initial dives when joining an ongoing mission.

Additions:

  • Helldivers 2 x Killzone 2 Premium Superstore items: AC-1 Dutiful, StA-52 Assault Rifle, Strength in our Arms Banner, Strength in our Arms Cape, Assault Infantry Badge

“We decided a long time ago to do crossovers only if and when they make perfect sense for the game. So in that spirit, we’re hyped to announce our very first crossover: Killzone 2,” the devs commented on the collaboration. “Helldivers 2 x Killzone 2 belongs to a new tier of special Premium content reserved for collaborations and other uniquely-themed work. Our plan is to offer you something distinct and special.”

Marco Wutz
