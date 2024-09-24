Helldivers 2 update 1.001.102 patch notes: Fix to arm glitches and reload crashes
Arrowhead pushed out another Helldivers 2 update on September 24, 2024, fixing a whole bunch of bugs and crashes present in the co-op shooter since the latest major balance update and the Chemical Agents Warbond release.
Crucially, patch 1.001.102 fixed some crashes that could occur when players simply reloaded their weapons or opened their chat during a mission – obviously, both actions happen quite a lot while playing, so those are important corrections. A variety of smaller bug fixes is included in the update as well, such as the fix of a glitch that appeared when a Helldiver quickly picked up two weapons of the same type and affected their arms.
Find the full Helldivers 2 update 1.001.102 patch notes below.
Helldivers 2 update 1.001.102 patch notes
Crash Fixes
- Fixed a rare crash caused by weapon reloads.
- Fixed a rare crash when opening chat on a mission.
- Resolved crash related to squad menu.
- Fixed a crash that might happen if host migration occurs during a bug breach.
- Fixed a crash when opening the Armory or Ship management and Acquisitions menu at the same time when on someone else's ship.
- Fixed a UI crash where there could be more than 3 teammates at the same time.
- Fixed a crash which occurred after an early host migration and the former host having an unique skin in their hellpod.
- Fixed a crash that could happen if a peer leaves a four player game.
Miscellaneous fixes
- The SH-32 Shield Generator Pack now properly transfers knockback to the wielder."
- Fixed Helldiver cardboard not spawning in the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug where Helldiver's arms would glitch when quickly picking up the same weapon type twice.
- Fixed owned stratagems number increasing for all categories when stratagem is purchased.
- Fixed issue with overlapping input for Rock Paper Scissor first option on the controller.
- Fixed the Expert Exterminator title being incorrectly available to some players.
- Fixed the issue where all the medals of a Warbond page would hide when scrolling.
- Scout walkers will now receive the gas confusion effect when damaged by gas. They will also properly take damage on their health zones when receiving damage from flamethrowing or gas weapons.
- Fixed name of the new host not showing anymore for clients when host migration happens.
- Fix backpack being hidden while in the HMG Emplacement.
- Resolved an issue where PS5 players became unjoinable after their console returned from rest mode.
- Fixed issue where a poor connection between a joining player and an existing player could cause the existing player to be disconnected from the session. For good measure, we also doubled the threshold for what is considered a poor connection. This should result in less instances of being randomly sent back to your ship without warning or reason.
- Fixed a host migration issue for stratagem objectives that prevent their completion.
- Fixed bug where sometimes prerequisite objectives would be shown above the primary objective in the HUD.
- Fixed tentacles throwing the player in the air when impaler recalled them.
- Fixed bug in “EVACUATE HIGH-VALUE ASSETS” where enemies would stop spawning for a period of time when the host leaves.
- All Automaton Hulk types will now prioritize the player over the Power Generator in the Evacuate High-Value Assets mission.
- Fixed broken menus when opening the main menu right before entering the hellpod (when the Loadout menu opens).
- General Brasch was promoted to Super 10-Star General after the latest personal shield generator confusion.
