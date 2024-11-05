Helldivers 2 update 1.001.202 patch notes: A small balance change and some fixes
Check out what’s included in the patch from November 5, 2024
Arrowhead has released another update for Helldivers 2 on November 5, 2024, for PC and PS5. Patch 1.001.202 delivers a minor balance change, decreasing the spawn rate of enemies while progressing the Raise Flag objective in Spread Democracy missions.
Alongside this adjustment, which should make the specified mission type a little easier to pull off, the update brings fixes for several crash issues and bugs, which should further stabilize your experience. SOS Beacons are a particular focus in this patch.
Find the full Helldivers 2 update 1.001.202 patch notes below.
Helldivers 2 update 1.001.202 patch notes
Crash fixes & Soft Locks
- Fixes a crash which could happen when the player or a hot-joiner first spawns into a mission
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur with carriable items and looking at the minimap at the same time
Missions
- Decreased enemy spawn rate while progressing the Raise Flag objective in Spread Democracy missions.
Miscellaneous fixes
- Fix holding last stratagem input preventing movement on default pc controls.
- SOS beacons will now look for additional players for the remainder of each mission. They are no longer destroyed when the squad is full. Instead they will deactivate - until someone leaves and the SOS beacon starts looking for additional players again. The SOS beacons will still be destroyed on host migration - this is to allow the new host to decide if they want a new SOS beacon or not.
- Fixes an issue where the SOS beacons could not be deployed in the same or subsequent missions under some circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where deploying an SOS beacon could result in your lobby not being made public and couldn't be joined by other players. The intended design is that deploying an SOS beacon makes your lobby public for the duration of the mission.
- Fixed bug where non-public lobbies could not be joined, despite the host deploying an SOS beacon. The intended design is that deploying an SOS beacon makes your lobby public for the duration of the mission.
- Fixed the drop wheel, emote wheel and comms wheel snapping the cursor to the outer edges in the radial menus when using a mouse and keyboard.
- Resolved an issue where users with a large number of in-game friends couldn't see some of their friends' in-game status properly, preventing them from being able to invite or join.
- Fixed issue where player names could be absent after returning to ship from a mission.
- Fixed player names and chat text disappearing.
