Helldivers 2 Urban Legends Warbond adds first melee option to secondary weapons
Helldivers 2 not only received the major Omens of Tyranny update for PC and PS5 on December 13, 2024, but also a brand-new Warbond – Urban Legends introduces appropriate weapons and gear for the new environments introduced in that most recent update. After all, gruesome urban warfare requires different tools than field battles in deserts, jungles, or icefields.
Arrowhead is making a big step with this Warbond, adding the first melee option to the arsenal of secondary weapons: The SQC-19 Stun Lance is an oversized poking stick with electric pincers at its end, giving wielders at least a little bit of distance to their foes – it’s basically a polearm. You can pair that with the SH-51 Directional Shield to become a reliable frontliner.
To fortify an urban position you just took off of the enemy against an incoming counterattack, the brand-new E/AT-12 Anti-Tank Emplacement will come in very handy – especially when armored forces come knocking at the door.
For even more defensive strength, the A/FLAM-40 Flame Sentry is a fantastic choice. This turret is a stationary structure that’s perfectly suited to combat waves of enemy targets, although it has a critical weak point: If the red canister containing its volatile ammunition is hit too often, it’ll go up in a big explosion.
The Armed Resupply Pods booster is a new addition to the toolkit that equips your pods with a self-defense turret, ensuring that they stick around until you find time and enough space to get your valuable supplies.
Continuing the trend of strong defenses, the SR-18 Roadblock is a heavy armor that will keep you alive while diving into the fray with your new melee weapon. For a lighter option that keeps you mobile on the streets of Super Earth’s colonies, try out the R-24 Street Scout armor. Both armor types increase your primary weapon reload speed by 30% and allow you to carry 20% more ammunition for your primary weapon.
Channeling the spirit of Gerard Butler in 300, the “This is Democracy!” emote does exactly what you think it does. Additional cosmetics like player cards and urban camouflage patterns as well as an allowance of Super Credits round out the Urban Legends Warbond.