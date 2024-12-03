Hidetaka Miyazaki is excited about FromSoft’s new games, and Elden Ring 2 isn’t one of them
FromSoft studio head Hidetaka Miyazaki is excited for folks to see the next batch of FromSoft games, which he says should show off a different side of the studio. Miyazaki made the comments in a recent set of interviews after Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree won the Grand Award at the 2024 PlayStation Partner Awards.
“We have multiple projects in the works across a variety of genres,” Miyazaki said (translated by Gematsu). “There are title(s) directed by me, as well as title(s) directed by those other than myself. In that regard, I think we’ll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in a variety of ways, so please look forward to it.”
FromSoft’s already taken some steps toward reinventing itself as more than just the Soulsborne studio by reviving Armored Core. Prior to releasing Demon’s Souls in 2009, FromSoft experimented with several other genres and franchises – the card-based RPG Lost Kingdoms, for example, and the Otogi action games – before devoting its resources to what sold reliably.
Whether Miyazaki and his team are looking to revive some of these older efforts or branch out in fresh, new directions remains unclear, but one thing seems certain. Elden Ring 2 isn’t one of these exciting new games. IGN Japan asked Miyazaki whether Elden Ring 2 was in development, and the studio lead shut it down quickly (thanks, Automaton).
“We’re not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2,” Miyazaki said, before adding that they may still carry on with it at some point in the future.
Rumors have been swirling about possible FromSoft announcements at The Game Awards 2024, and Sony’s recent anniversary trailer ending on Bloodborne with a mention of persistence only fueled them further. We don’t have to wait much longer to find out whether there’s any truth to these, though. The Game Awards air on Dec. 12, 2024.