Hirogami is Tearaway meets Mario Odyssey and it looks incredible
Every now and then, a game comes along that’s so gorgeous and so bold in its art direction that you can’t help but stop and admire it for a while. You’ll watch the trailer a few times, add it to your wishlist, and hope it’s coming sooner rather than later. Hirogami is one of those games.
Perhaps best described as a mix of Tearaway and Super Mario Odyssey, the newly announced Hirogami is a gorgeous papercraft game where the whole world is inspired by origami. It’s a 3D action platformer in which you’ll play as Hiro, an origami master who happens to be made of origami themself, as you traverse the world and its platforming challenges, solve puzzles, and face off against digital enemies.
Take a look for yourself in the trailer below.
You’ll also be able to transform into different animals and forms, many of which you’ll see throughout the world. The trailer shows off a few, like the armadillo which lets you speedily dash through the world, the frog, which lets you jump to great heights, and the paper airplane, which lets you glide through the air. There’s likely to be others, but it’s all looking great so far.
Hirogami is being developed by Bandai Namco Studios Singapore and Bandai Namco Studios Malaysia, and being published by Kakehashi Games, which specializes in “bridging the gap between East and West” by bringing Western indie titles to Japan and Asia and, as of 2023, vice versa, too.
No firm release date has been set for Hirogami yet, but it’s said to be coming in 2025 to PC via Steam.
We had the opportunity to talk with Hirogami’s lead game designer Yandhie Pratopo ahead of the game’s announcement, where they talked us through the inspiration behind the origami art style, Bandai Namco’s partnership with Kakehashi Games, and whether or not the game’s coming to consoles:
