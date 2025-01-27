Video Games

Official Hogwarts Legacy mod support is coming to PC soon

Avalanche Software and WB Games have announced that a free update is going to bring official mod support to Hogwarts Legacy on PC — and you won’t have to wait long, as the patch is set to arrive on January 30, 2025.

Once the update has been implemented, players will be able to browse and download mods from the game’s main menu, similar to how titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 are handling it. For this, WB Games and Avalanche Software have teamed up with CurseForge, which will host and moderate Hogwarts Legacy’s mods.

Mods for Hogwarts Legacy can be created with an official toolkit, the Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit, which is available on Epic Games Store. This suite of tools supports the creation of entire quests, dungeons, and character outfits, among many other things.

There is one little caveat to this entire affair: Accessing mods via official channels will require players to link their Steam or Epic Games accounts to a WB Games account — the publisher created a website for this purpose.

Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023 with over 22 million copies sold. Naturally, it’s beaten that number by now with sales standing at around 30 million copies.

