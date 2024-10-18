Sparkle is finally getting a skin, though not in Honkai: Star Rail
Skins for Honkai: Star Rail characters have been on the wishlist of players for a while now and it looks like HoYoverse has finally come around to fulfilling this wish for Sparkle – only, the studio is doing so in the wrong Honkai game.
Sparkle is coming to Honkai Impact 3rd as part of a HoYoverse-internal collaboration and will not only be a playable character in the action game, but also get a brand-new and alternate outfit in addition to her standard look from Star Rail.
This development feels entirely on point for the character, who follows Aha, the chaotic Aeon of The Elation. It’s basically as if the community had wished for a skin with the monkey’s paw.
So far, the developers have not said anything about skins potentially being added to Honkai: Star Rail, though we know that it’s possible – March 7th once got an alternate outfit during a mission, but this was never made accessible outside of that part of the story. Of course, there is also the alternative outfit March 7th wears as March 7th (Hunt), but that change isn’t just a cosmetic one, since the two looks belong to characters with different ability kits.
Sparkle getting a skin in Honkai Impact 3rd before any Honkai: Star Rail character gets a skin in their own game is pretty funny, but it will certainly foster more hunger for cosmetics among the Star Rail community. When will HoYoverse feed us? There’s probably a date on some secret roadmap for it, but it’s impossible to say for us at the moment.