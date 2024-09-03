Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 will make it easier than ever to build characters with new features
The Honkai: Star Rail team at HoYoverse has cooked up another menu filled with quality-of-life improvements for the space RPG and some of them will make it easier than ever to build your HSR characters the right way.
In HSR 2.5, the Planar Ornament Extraction and Cavern of Corrosion screens will offer a new option in the bottom right corner, which is called “Build Character”. Click this option and select the character you want to build and the game will automatically pin the stages containing the most commonly used Planar Ornaments and Relics for this character to the top of the menu.
Furthermore, the “Relevant Characters” button from these screens will be expanded to the Crimson Calyx and Stagnant Shadow menus, showing you which characters use specific materials at a glance. This little menu will even tell you if your characters are already fully ascended or if their Traces are maxed out, preventing you from wasting Trailblaze Power on challenge stages you no longer need the rewards from. You can also filter Crimson Calyxes by update time, bringing up the most recent additions, or the Paths they serve.
Starting with version 2.5, the Echo of War Domain required to Trace up the character currently featured in the time-limited banner will be unlocked for everyone regardless of story progression.
For those who’re still unable to get effective team compositions running despite all of these neat quality-of-life improvements to farming, HoYoverse will add a new Casual Mode to story battles, allowing users to regulate the difficulty downwards.
Other additions include the long-awaited pet system, a quick-deploy feature for the line-ups of friends in endgame modes, and more detailed displays of battle records in the player profile.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 will be out on September 10, 2024, and feature Feixiao, Lingsha, and Moze on its character banners alongside a special rerun banner with several fan-favorites.