Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 – release date, events, and features
It’s finally time for the Wardance Ceremony to commence as Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 ist just around the corner – but before we can celebrate everyone’s martial arts prowess, the Shackling Prison crisis must be overcome.
Table of Contents
There’s more than enough spice in version 2.5’s storylines to make it yet another exciting update, but with a trio of awesome characters being slated for release and the game getting a pet system out of nowhere, there are plenty of additional reasons to become hyped.
Find everything you need to know about the HSR 2.5 release date, events, and features below.
HSR 2.5 – release date and trailer
Honkai: Star Rail version 2.5 is set to be released on September 10, 2024, for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.
Check out the trailer for the upcoming update below:
HSR 2.5 – story and characters
A new area on the Xianzhou Luofu called The Skysplitter will be available to explore in version 2.5 – this is the decommissioned battleship on which the Wardance will commence. Access will be granted over the course of the upcoming Trailblaze Continuance Mission “Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue (II)” that will continue right where we left off at the end of update 2.4: Woolay and his Borisin have escaped from the Shackling Prison with Jiaoqiu as a hostage, so Feixiao and the others are trying to find and bring them to justice.
Feixiao will become a playable 5-Star character in this version alongside Lingsha, who’s trying to sniff out a conspiracy in the Alchemy Commission, and Moze. Find the HSR 2.5 banners for the detailed breakdown.
HSR 2.5 – events
Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 is going to be a little lighter when it comes to the quantity of events: Aside from the version’s flagship event, Luminary Wardance Ceremony, there is only one minigame event alongside the traditional double drop weeks and login event. To compensate for this, all players will receive the Gift of Comet with a juicy bundle of Stellar Jade.
Here are all events in HSR 2.5:
- Luminary Wardance Ceremony – Rewards include Stellar Jade, Self-Modeling Resin, Pet Tuskpir, and Eidolons for March 7th (The Hunt).
- Festive Revelry – Rewards include Stellar Jade and XP materials.
- Planar Fissure – Double rewards from Planar Ornament Extraction.
- Realm of the Strange – Double rewards from Golden and Crimson Calyxes.
- Gift of Odyssey – Login event with ten limited banner pulls.
- Gift of Comet – Stellar Jade x1,000, Fuel x10, Tear of Dreams x150
HSR 2.5 – features and improvements
Version 2.5 of HSR has several other additions in store. One of the biggest is the introduction of a pet system – that’s right, Trailblazers will be able to have cuddly little companions walking with them in the future. The first such pet will be the adorable little Tuskpir available as a reward in the Luminary Wardance Ceremony event.
The Divergent Universe will see a large update as well with changes and additions to Blessings, Equations, and Curios. Players can also work towards a higher Synchronicity Level, farm two brand-new Planar Ornament sets, and find adapted versions of the Hanu shooter minigames from Penacony in Adventure Domains.
Speaking of minigames: The Radiant Feldspar will gain a new arcade machine close to where the entrance to the Divergent Universe is. Players will find new and old minigames to play here.
The two Planar Ornament sets available in update 2.5 are:
- The Wondrous BananAmusment Park
- Lushaka, the Sunken Seas
Furthermore, new Ascension Materials will be available for Lightning and Wind characters:
- Nail of the Beast Coffin
- A Glass of the Besotted Era
There will also be a new Echo of War Domain called “Inner Beast’s Battlefield” in which players will have to face the Shadow of Feixiao in battle. This will yield a new, advanced Trace Material for future characters.
In case Feixiao proves to be too much of a challenge for you, you can make use of a brand-new setting that allows you to lower the difficulty of boss battles.
Finally, make sure to grab the version 2.5 livestream’s HSR redeem codes, as they will only be available temporarily.