Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 – release date, events, and features

Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

It’s finally time for the Wardance Ceremony to commence as Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 ist just around the corner – but before we can celebrate everyone’s martial arts prowess, the Shackling Prison crisis must be overcome. 

Table of Contents

  1. HSR 2.5 – release date and trailer
  2. HSR 2.5 – story and characters
  3. HSR 2.5 – events
  4. HSR 2.5 – features and improvements

There’s more than enough spice in version 2.5’s storylines to make it yet another exciting update, but with a trio of awesome characters being slated for release and the game getting a pet system out of nowhere, there are plenty of additional reasons to become hyped.

Find everything you need to know about the HSR 2.5 release date, events, and features below.

HSR 2.5 – release date and trailer

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.5 is set to be released on September 10, 2024, for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming update below:

HSR 2.5 – story and characters

A new area on the Xianzhou Luofu called The Skysplitter will be available to explore in version 2.5 – this is the decommissioned battleship on which the Wardance will commence. Access will be granted over the course of the upcoming  Trailblaze Continuance Mission “Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue (II)” that will continue right where we left off at the end of update 2.4: Woolay and his Borisin have escaped from the Shackling Prison with Jiaoqiu as a hostage, so Feixiao and the others are trying to find and bring them to justice.

Feixiao will become a playable 5-Star character in this version alongside Lingsha, who’s trying to sniff out a conspiracy in the Alchemy Commission, and Moze. Find the HSR 2.5 banners for the detailed breakdown.

HSR 2.5 – events

Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 is going to be a little lighter when it comes to the quantity of events: Aside from the version’s flagship event, Luminary Wardance Ceremony, there is only one minigame event alongside the traditional double drop weeks and login event. To compensate for this, all players will receive the Gift of Comet with a juicy bundle of Stellar Jade.

Here are all events in HSR 2.5:

  • Luminary Wardance Ceremony – Rewards include Stellar Jade, Self-Modeling Resin, Pet Tuskpir, and Eidolons for March 7th (The Hunt).
  • Festive Revelry – Rewards include Stellar Jade and XP materials.
  • Planar Fissure –  Double rewards from Planar Ornament Extraction.
  • Realm of the Strange – Double rewards from Golden and Crimson Calyxes.
  • Gift of Odyssey – Login event with ten limited banner pulls.
  • Gift of Comet – Stellar Jade x1,000, Fuel x10, Tear of Dreams x150

HSR 2.5 – features and improvements

Version 2.5 of HSR has several other additions in store. One of the biggest is the introduction of a pet system – that’s right, Trailblazers will be able to have cuddly little companions walking with them in the future. The first such pet will be the adorable little Tuskpir available as a reward in the Luminary Wardance Ceremony event.

The Divergent Universe will see a large update as well with changes and additions to Blessings, Equations, and Curios. Players can also work towards a higher Synchronicity Level, farm two brand-new Planar Ornament sets, and find adapted versions of the Hanu shooter minigames from Penacony in Adventure Domains.

Speaking of minigames: The Radiant Feldspar will gain a new arcade machine close to where the entrance to the Divergent Universe is. Players will find new and old minigames to play here.

The two Planar Ornament sets available in update 2.5 are:

  • The Wondrous BananAmusment Park
  • Lushaka, the Sunken Seas

Furthermore, new Ascension Materials will be available for Lightning and Wind characters:

  • Nail of the Beast Coffin
  • A Glass of the Besotted Era

There will also be a new Echo of War Domain called “Inner Beast’s Battlefield” in which players will have to face the Shadow of Feixiao in battle. This will yield a new, advanced Trace Material for future characters.

Honkai: Star Rail screenshot of the Trailblazer facing Feixiao in battle.
Feixiao's inner beast apparently needs some calming down. / HoYoverse

In case Feixiao proves to be too much of a challenge for you, you can make use of a brand-new setting that allows you to lower the difficulty of boss battles.

Finally, make sure to grab the version 2.5 livestream’s HSR redeem codes, as they will only be available temporarily.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News