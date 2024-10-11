Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 will finally allow PS5 players to get one of the best free Light Cones
Some time-limited Honkai: Star Rail events contain exclusive rewards like Light Cones that are no longer available after those events end – and since there are no event reruns, anyone missing out on the rewards the first time around is permanently out of luck. This is especially frustrating if some events happened before the game was even available on your platform of choice, like the PS5.
However, HoYoverse is making a massive change in Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 that will allow players to finally get their hands on any event-exclusive weapons they missed, regardless of platform.
Starting with the next update, such formerly event-exclusive Light Cones will be offered in Herta’s Shop, which means that you can purchase them using the free currency you get through playing the Simulated and Divergent Universe game modes. Outside of making every event replayable, this is probably the best possible course of action HoYoverse could take and greatly diminishes the FOMO – fear of missing out – associated with time-limited events.
Light Cones from events are often very powerful and can greatly supplement the arsenal of any players who rarely engage with the gacha mechanics. The prime example for this is Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, which was available in version 1.1 and is one of the best Light Cones for many characters following The Nihility.
Anyone not playing Honkai: Star Rail since its release, such as those who started with the PS5 launch, missed out on this fantastic piece of equipment.
It looks like the Light Cones will cost four Herta Bonds each – half the price of the 5-Star Light Cones on sale in the store, so that’s pretty reasonable – with their Superimposition materials costing one Herta Bond each. Of course, everyone who already has these weapons should be able to purchase a second version of them from Herta, providing even more free options.
In update 2.6, the following Light Cones will join Herta’s Shop offerings:
- Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (4-Star, The Nihility)
- Hey, Over Here (4-Star, The Abundance)
- For Tomorrow’s Journey (4-Star, The Harmony)
We’d expect Ninja Record: Sound Hunt (4-Star, The Destruction) to join this line-up at some point in the future – this Light Cone will be available during update 2.6’s flagship event.