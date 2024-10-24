You can stop freaking out about the hidden Quid Pro Quo nerf in Honkai: Star Rail – it’s a bug
Fans of Honkai: Star Rail are up in arms about a hidden change to a Light Cone called Quid Pro Quo they discovered in the latest update, which was not logged in the HSR 2.6 patch notes. The change made it so that the Light Cone’s Energy Regeneration could target the wearer in addition to allies, which was in effect a buff when used by Huohuo, but a nerf when used by Gallagher.
HoYoverse confirmed that this change is not intentional and stated that the “issue will be fixed in the future. After this fix, the Light Cone’s ability and the actual effect will be kept the same as the previous versions.”
Players of gacha games mostly don’t like changes to characters or items after their introduction, especially when they are hidden – understandably, since some may have invested money into a certain character based on the public information about them. Even bug fixes can be dicey, as a recent affair around Neuvillette in Genshin Impact has shown.
With HoYoverse clearly addressing the discovered issue in Honkai: Star Rail, everyone can stop freaking out and lay down their pitchforks.
Of course, some fans have already begun speculating about how this bug could even have been introduced – after all, there is no obvious reason for the developers to touch this old Light Cone.
A leading theory is that the latest update to the Simulated Universe game mode may be behind the change. The scepters functioning as the core feature of the new mode are summons with more attributes and abilities than those summons available to characters thus far – it’s not the greatest leap to think that equipment that affects allies would have to be adapted to account for this.
Whatever it may, Quid Pro Quo will soon return to its original state. Make sure to check the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 Dream Ticker guide to help you with exploring the newest update.