Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – release date, events, and features
Another packed Honkai: Star Rail update awaits us with version 2.6 of the game. Although it only adds one new playable character, there will be plenty of other content to enjoy.
Table of Contents
Update 2.6 will come with a brand-new map, enemy types, equipment, and story arc – on top of several time-limited events and yet another permanent expansion to the Simulated Universe.
Find all information on the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 release date, events, and features below.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – release date and trailer
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 will be available for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 on October 23, 2024.
Find the trailer for “Annals of Pinecany’s Mappou Age” below:
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – story and characters
In the Trailblaze Continuance Mission – Banana Outrage: Battles Without Ninja and Humanity, the Astral Express crew visits the Paperfold Academy on Penacony, which also serves a new map players can explore. It looks like we’re in for another fever dream adventure on Penacony with bizarre enemies and… lots of monkeys?
We’ll meet the upcoming character Rappa over the course of this story, who will appear on the update 2.6 banners. She is an eccentric member of the Galaxy Rangers, who attributes anything in the universe to secret ninja machinations.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – events
Version 2.6 of Honkai: Star Rail will contain the following events:
- Sound Hunt Ninjutsu Inscription: The Trailblazer accepts another new job, this time as a band manager for the upcoming music festival at the academy. Rewards include Stellar Jade, new chat cosmetics, and the new 4-Star Light Cone Ninja Record: Sound Hunt for The Destruction.
- Mr. Cold Feet’s Pop-Up Shop: The Trailblazer assists Sampo with a new business idea. Rewards include Stellar Jade.
- Shadow of the Ranger: Boothill’s bounty has gone up once again and the researchers at Herta Space Station ask the Trailblazer to help research his past once more. Rewards include Stellar Jade.
- Garden of Plenty: Collect double rewards from Golden and Crimson Calyxes.
- Planar Fissure: Collect double rewards from Planar Extraction challenges.
- Gift of Odyssey: Collect ten free pulls for the limited banners by logging in for a week.
Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 – features and improvements
Update 2.6’s big feature addition is the third expansion module for the Simulated Universe – the Unknowable Domain. It continues Herta’s delve into the past and the story of Rupert II as well as offering yet another twist on the SU’s roguelike gameplay formula.
Instead of Blessings that provide power-ups, players can find powerful scepters that unleash a variety of strong attacks when certain conditions are met in combat. Over the course of a run, these scepters can be upgraded with various modules, increasing their effectiveness as well as creating synergies between them.
Herta’s Shop will receive a massive update in version 2.6, adding the rewards you could get from past time-limited events to its offerings – we’re talking about powerful Light Cones like Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, for example. Previously, those who missed the events had no way to get their hands on these items, so this is a very welcome change.
As an aside, the artwork for this new mode may actually be our first look at what Herta looks like in actuality – remember that we’ve only met her puppets so far.
Some new materials and items will come to the game, too:
- Chordal Mirage – Ascension Material for Imaginary Type characters, available from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Timbre.
- Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal – Relic Set, available from the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Uncertainty.
- Scholar Lost in Erudition – Relic Set, available from the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Uncertainty.
Make sure to grab the Honkai: Star Rail redemption codes from the livestream while they’re active.