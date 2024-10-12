HoYoverse on what makes Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe Unknowable Domain mode unique
HoYoverse unveiled Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe’s Unknowable Domain mode during the HSR 2.6 livestream, and the studio recently outlined a bit more about what to expect from the new mode. Unknowable Domain adds new challenge types and new ways to approach difficult enemies, including Scepters, upgradeable devices that deal damage in unique ways, not unlike the gadgets you could get in the Galactic Baseballer event.
Scepters come in different rarities and activate once you meet specific requirements in battle. You can upgrade them with an active and passive module, and they can even synergize with other scepters to perform particularly powerful attacks. Damage numbers normally have little effect on me, but I admit, seeing how ludicrously high they climbed in the Galactic Baseballer event was quite the experience. The demo footage doesn’t show things getting as out of hand in Unknowable Domain, but it still looks like complete chaos.
HSR divides scepters and their augments into schools themed around attack types. One benefits damage-over-time characters, such as Black Swan and Kafka, while another is themed around Hunt attack styles and works well against elite enemies and bosses. There’s also one for follow-up attack characters – perfect if you recently welcomed Feixiao to the team – and another for break damage teams. You can check out all the Scepters and their augments on the Unknowable Domain preview page, if you're interested.
HoYoverse didn’t say whether Unknowable Domain includes new rewards, though you can probably expect extra Stellar Jade and credit for Herta’s store. Honkai Star Rail's 2.6 banners are stacked, to say nothing of Fugue's debut in 2.7, so more Jade is always a good thing.
That credit is even more useful than usual once HSR 2.6 rolls around, as HoYoverse is adding new Light Cones, including Cones that were previously exclusive to events, such as the excellent Before the Tutorial Mission Starts.
Honkai Star Rail 2.6 goes live on October 23, 2024.