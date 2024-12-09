Video Games

HoYoverse acknowledges Aventurine and Herta bugs in Honkai: Star Rail 2.7

Fixes will be forthcoming

Have you noticed your Aventurine or Herta behaving somewhat strangely ever since Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 came out? Your eyes did not deceive you: Both characters appear to suffer from bugs at the moment that reduce their performance on the battlefield. Fans spotted the issues in the previous couple of days and now HoYoverse has confirmed that it’s aware of them as well.

“It is known that after the Version 2.7 update, the character Herta (Erudition: Ice)’s Talent ‘Fine, I’ll Do It Myself,’ the character Aventurine (Preservation: Imaginary)’s Trace ‘Bingo!’ and other character ability effects have a chance of not triggering normally under specific circumstances,” an in-game notice stated. “These issues are still undergoing review and will be fixed in the future.”

Herta’s Talent, which allows her to automatically execute follow-up attacks when enemies drop below a certain HP threshold, appears to be malfunctioning when she’s teamed up with Robin and the singer’s Ultimate is active, though other reports indicate that the problem appears under different circumstances as well.

Aventurine’s issue seems to be that he does not provide double the shields to the ally with the lowest shields on the team after executing a follow-up attack like is advertised.

What both bugs have in common is that they are related to follow-up attacks, so the “other character ability effects” mentioned in the notice could be connected to the mechanic as well.

This is quite an impactful group of bugs, as both Aventurine and Herta are very much relevant to HSR’s endgame modes. Both characters being unable to fight at their full potential is a big deal, as it may prevent players from extracting all possible Stellar Jade rewards from challenges, thus missing out on the vital currency.

Players are definitely expecting some sort of Stellar Jade compensation for the trouble these issues are causing.

As HSR is getting more and more complex, such problems appear to be unavoidable at times. Recently, a bug connected to the Quid Pro Quo Light Cone caused some uproar as well.

MARCO WUTZ

