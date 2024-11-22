Honkai: Star Rail Amphoreus characters revealed – meet Aglaea, Phainon, and more
Buckle up, because Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 will seemingly be a full-fledged heroic saga in the style of the ancient Greeks. HoYoverse teased the Astral Express’ next stop, Amphoreus, with a video full of lore and character appearance that we’ll likely only be able to understand once the story is done, but for now it provides us with our first look at the pivotal players of the next story arc.
All of them appear to be part of a group called the Chrysos Heirs, who have inherited the Golden Blood of the Gods, whose deaths heralded the end of the Golden Age of Amphoreus. They may be on some sort of quest “to pluck the gods’ Coreflames” to uphold the world.
“You must gently caress the holy city's silken web and harken to the sounds of voices of destiny.” Greek mythology features three sisters, who are the weavers of fate and could be an inspiration for Aglaea.
“There shall be the three-faced messenger traversing through myriad doors, bearing tidings to you from hundreds of worlds.” Tribbie seems to combine elements of the Greek god Hermes, who is the Olympians’ messenger, and the Roman god Janus, who had two faces and whose temple featured a door that was critical to his worship.
“Anaxagoras the Foolish has enough knowledge to refute faith, and to stir up a torrent capable of slaying gods.” Forbidden knowledge? A covered eye? Here might be the story’s edgelord.
“Go seek the priest who severs dawn from dusk, and let the sky become the slumbering cot from which she wakes.” The Greeks had gods pulling the sun and the moon over the skies, as well as a god of sleep, which are elements Hyacine may refer to.
“Make him roar, Mydeimos the Undying. Pierce the enemy’s king with Kremnos’ blood.” Deimos was the god of terror in Greek mythology with Ares and Aphrodite as his parents. Mydeimos is certainly associated with war as well.
“Set her in motion, Cifera the Fleet-Footed. Command the frozen time to once again flow.” The Greeks didn’t really have cat gods, but Chronos is famously a titan associated with time.
“And that servant of the Hand of Shadow, the daughter of River Styx (River of Souls)... If you grant her the right to embrace, then even frozen death… will sleep peacefully at her fingertips.” The Styx is one of the main rivers of the Greek underworld – it’s not the first one to be used in Honkai: Star Rail, though, as Acheron is named after another one.
“Until the journey’s end, when the Titans of old have all fallen… and the nameless new king ascends the throne, alongside countless heroes… to embark on the grand mission of deliverance.” It looks like this epic is all about getting the band together to fight the Black Dye mentioned earlier on in the video, which brought about the madness of the Titans. Phainon seems to be a key figure in this plan.
In addition, the trailer featured the voices of Herta, who questioned whether Amphoreus' heroes' saga would be any different than the ones on thousands of other worlds, and The Girl Named “Cyrene” – suspicious and and probably very relevant to the story.
“Cyrene” seemed to talk directly to us – or the Trailblazer – and thus might have a personal connection to us.
We’ll have to wait and see how all that will be connected to Honkai: Star Rail’s wider lore, such as who the three Aeons are that seemingly exert their influence on Amphoreus. Until then, you can check out all the details on Honkai: Star Rail 2.7, which will feature the prologue to 3.0.