HoYoverse shows Castorice in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Amphoreus teaser
HoYoverse brought new trailers for Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero to The Game Awards 2024, teasing upcoming story lines for both titles. For HSR 3.0, this meant that we obtained our first glimpse at Amphoreus, The Eternal Land, and one of the upcoming HSR characters, Castorice.
In the first Amphoreus teaser, Castorice was called the “Daughter of River Styx” – giving her a very clear association with death. The footage shown at TGA reinforced that, showing various scenes symbolizing decay and death before she fully came on screen. Very much in tone with Greek mythology, everything she touches seems to decay immediately – she’s basically Midas, only without the gold.
Behind Castorice we were able to see a glimpse of the dragon – undead dragon? – that already appeared at her side during the initial lore teaser. Given the fact that HSR 3.0 will introduce the Path of The Remembrance, which makes use of summoning mechanics, this might be an early hint at her combat abilities.
Amphoreus itself looks beautiful – and way too serene. Remember, the planet was basically destroyed and became a wasteland during the war between the gods depicted in the initial teaser. But in the latest footage, we see no crumbled ruins or deserts – we see sleek cities, architecture inspired by Ancient Greece, and lots of greenery.
It’s too early to come to conclusions, but there must be more than meets the eye to the planet. After much of what transpired on Penacony turned out to be a dream, the events happening on Amphoreus may well be nothing more than memories, given The Remembrance’s involvement.
