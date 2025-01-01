HoYoverse is finally giving us the cute March 7th skin in Honkai: Star Rail and it’ll be free
Remember when March 7th put on a cute dress for a single event in Honkai: Star Rail and her new look never came up again until the current photography event, to the disappointment of the entire universe? Fans sure remembered – and so did HoYoverse, apparently.
Logging in during HSR 3.0, which will be released on January 15, 2025, will allow all players to claim the adorable Nascent Spring outfit for March 7th (Preservation) for free. The skin also comes with a new profile avatar and will be available in the in-game store after the event is over. In the shop, the outfit will cost 1,680 Oneiric Shards.
Nascent Spring will only be usable with March 7th (Preservation), not March 7th (Hunt), and will obviously not change her looks in any cinematic cutscenes.
With an alternative outfit becoming available for March 7th, the skin floodgates have finally been opened in Honkai: Star Rail – and with that come many possibilities. However, we should not expect a substantial wave of new looks to be brought to the game immediately. HoYoverse isn’t known for adding a huge amount of skins to its games with Genshin Impact being a very good example. Though skins have been part of the game for a while now, the studio is only introducing a couple of outfits every other update, usually for occasions like Lantern Rite and the traditional Summer Event.
While HSR doesn’t have to follow that example (and adding skins to it is likely a little easier than to the open-world RPG, which has more complex character movements to account for), it may be prudent to temper your expectations a little bit in this regard.
In any case, that’s another reason to look forward to Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, which is coming to PC, PS5, iOS, and Android on January 15, 2025.