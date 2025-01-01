Video Games

HoYoverse is finally giving us the cute March 7th skin in Honkai: Star Rail and it’ll be free

The wait is over

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Remember when March 7th put on a cute dress for a single event in Honkai: Star Rail and her new look never came up again until the current photography event, to the disappointment of the entire universe? Fans sure remembered – and so did HoYoverse, apparently. 

Logging in during HSR 3.0, which will be released on January 15, 2025, will allow all players to claim the adorable Nascent Spring outfit for March 7th (Preservation) for free. The skin also comes with a new profile avatar and will be available in the in-game store after the event is over. In the shop, the outfit will cost 1,680 Oneiric Shards.

Nascent Spring will only be usable with March 7th (Preservation), not March 7th (Hunt), and will obviously not change her looks in any cinematic cutscenes.

With an alternative outfit becoming available for March 7th, the skin floodgates have finally been opened in Honkai: Star Rail – and with that come many possibilities. However, we should not expect a substantial wave of new looks to be brought to the game immediately. HoYoverse isn’t known for adding a huge amount of skins to its games with Genshin Impact being a very good example. Though skins have been part of the game for a while now, the studio is only introducing a couple of outfits every other update, usually for occasions like Lantern Rite and the traditional Summer Event. 

While HSR doesn’t have to follow that example (and adding skins to it is likely a little easier than to the open-world RPG, which has more complex character movements to account for), it may be prudent to temper your expectations a little bit in this regard.

In any case, that’s another reason to look forward to Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, which is coming to PC, PS5, iOS, and Android on January 15, 2025.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News