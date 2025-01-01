Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – release date, story, events, and more
HoYoverse has finally opened its kitchen to show what it’s been cooking for Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, the next major update of its space opera – and it’ll be epic in the literal sense of the word.
The hero’s journey players will witness and participate in on Amphoreus will span not just two or three versions of the game, but the entirety of 2025. That’s right, the main story of Amphoreus is going to unfold over eight different updates from 3.0 to 3.7.
Find all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 release date, story, and events below.
Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – release date and trailer
Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 will be released on January 15, 2025, for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.
Called Paean of Era Nova, the version will kick off a year-long story arc. Watch the trailer with a new opening song performed by YOASOBI’s Lilas Ikuta below:
Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – story, maps, and mechanics
Update 3.0 will begin the Trailblaze Mission Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase, which will last us all the way to version 3.7 and has been called the “greatest story in HSR so far” by its writers. Of course, infamous HoYoverse writer Shaoji called it “heartwarming” as well – so expect one or two darker twists and turns.
Interestingly, the plot will be split into two main threads: Trailblazer and Dan Heng will land on Amphoreus and be drawn into the Flame-Chase on the planet, assisting Amphoreus’ heroes, while the rest of the Astral Express crew – including some old and new friends like The Herta – investigate the planet from outside. We’ll likely get some background on March 7th as well, as she’s closely connected to The Remembrance.
The Astral Express will help the Flame-Chasers in their quest to wrestle with the Titans, which will bring players in direct conflict with the deities – and in HSR 3.0, the final boss looks to be Nikador, the Titan of Strife.
Several maps on Amphoreus will be available, including the two city-states of Okhema and Kremnos. Amphoreus comes with new gameplay mechanics as well, such as Oronyx’s Miracles, which allow you to manipulate time to change how the map looks, and the Hand of Zagreus, which can be used to grab or crush giant objects.
The Herta and Aglaea come to the HSR 3.0 banners as limited characters, while Trailblazer (Remembrance) will be free to unlock for everyone as part of the story, gaining an adorable Memosprite called Mem as companion.
Asked what Mem’s backstory is, Shaoji responded with a question of his own: “How can a cute creature like that have any secrets?” Yeah, expect some secrets.
Trailblazer (Remembrance) will feature a new gameplay mechanic as well, True DMG. This is a new damage type that ignores all buffs and debuffs and will likely have great influence on battles over the coming months as more characters interact with it.
Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – events
The following events will be available in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0:
- Hypogeum Enigma – mini-game event featuring new gameplay events; rewards include Stellar Jade.
- Illia Travelogue – exploration event on Amphoreus; rewards include Stellar Jade.
- Enscrolled Crepusculum – combat event on Amphoreus; rewards include Stellar Jade.
- Gift of Odyssey – 7-day login event for ten limited pulls.
- Mem’s Gift – one-time login event for ten limited pulls and one Variable Dice.
- Fashion Guide of the Cosmos – one-time login event for a free March 7th skin.
Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 – features and improvements
Aside from already announced and pretty massive changes to the Relic system, Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 will include some other quality-of-life improvements. Flying Amphorae on Amphoreus can be smashed to receive some items, similar to destructible objects on other worlds – but they also provide players with a speed boost, allowing them to explore the map even quicker.
The Simulated Universe will allow you to store more Immersifiers in the future, increasing the cap from eight to twelve. This eases the pressure on you to farm Planar Ornaments to make space for the Immersifiers gained by your weekly SU run.
Version 3.0 will include a new treasure-seeking gadget, making it easier to obtain any chests you may have missed on previous worlds – in fact, The Herta can do something similar, marking all chests on a map for you.
With HSR 3.0, players can skip some of the previous story and play Amphoreus directly, in case they want to jump into the latest adventure instead of catching up.
Finally, the level-up and equipment guide systems will be further improved, assisting users with upgrading the characters in the optimal way.