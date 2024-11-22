Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 will vastly improve Relics with rerolls and custom sub stats
If the thrill of experiencing an ancient Greek epic in space is not getting you hyped enough on its own for Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 – and that’s certainly the direction the Amphoreus character reveal has indicated – then how about some amazing feature additions?
HoYoverse will greatly improve the Relic system in HSR 3.0 thanks to the addition of two things: Wishful Resin and Variable Dice.
Wishful Resin can be used to customize sub stats on Relics crafted with Self-Modeling Resins, allowing players to create the perfect equipment pieces for their characters without having to rely on luck during farming. Will we be completely free of the mines? Probably not. Will this still be a massive help? Yes, certainly.
Variable Dice can help mitigate the RNG in play when upgrading Relics to get more sub stats – we all know the feeling of having the perfect piece ruined by getting a flat DEF stat on it. Variable Dice can be used to get a reroll of the sub stat, giving you a chance to avoid having to throw a piece into the trash.
Update 3.0 will also feature Divergent Universe improvements and, of course, the introduction of an entirely new character archetype with the Path of Remembrance.
HoYoverse revealed that all characters following The Remembrance will possess a Memosprite – a summon that will appear at their side in battle. This looks to be the key mechanic of the Path.
Sunday, who is on the HSR 2.7 banners, is probably going to be a good pick-up for any players planning on getting a Remembrance-based team together, as he specifically buffs characters with summons.