Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 will vastly improve Relics with rerolls and custom sub stats

Another reason to look forward to Amphoreus

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

If the thrill of experiencing an ancient Greek epic in space is not getting you hyped enough on its own for Honkai: Star Rail update 3.0 – and that’s certainly the direction the Amphoreus character reveal has indicated – then how about some amazing feature additions?

HoYoverse will greatly improve the Relic system in HSR 3.0 thanks to the addition of two things: Wishful Resin and Variable Dice.

Wishful Resin can be used to customize sub stats on Relics crafted with Self-Modeling Resins, allowing players to create the perfect equipment pieces for their characters without having to rely on luck during farming. Will we be completely free of the mines? Probably not. Will this still be a massive help? Yes, certainly.

Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Relic changes showcased on screen.
Wishful Resin will be a game-changer for Relic hunting. / HoYoverse

Variable Dice can help mitigate the RNG in play when upgrading Relics to get more sub stats – we all know the feeling of having the perfect piece ruined by getting a flat DEF stat on it. Variable Dice can be used to get a reroll of the sub stat, giving you a chance to avoid having to throw a piece into the trash.

Update 3.0 will also feature Divergent Universe improvements and, of course, the introduction of an entirely new character archetype with the Path of Remembrance.

HoYoverse revealed that all characters following The Remembrance will possess a Memosprite – a summon that will appear at their side in battle. This looks to be the key mechanic of the Path.

Sunday, who is on the HSR 2.7 banners, is probably going to be a good pick-up for any players planning on getting a Remembrance-based team together, as he specifically buffs characters with summons.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

