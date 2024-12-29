Video Games

HoYoverse reveals Mydei for Honkai: Star Rail 3.1

Another member for the boyband

HoYoverse has revealed another playable character for Honkai: Star Rail update 3.1 in the form of Mydei. The 5-Star character is a follower of The Destruction and deals Imaginary DMG, which makes him yet another member of the Imaginary DMG “boyband” that’s been formed over time.

Mydei, who’s seemingly also known as Mydeimos, seems to be inspired by Fate’s Gilgamesh in terms of visuals – there are basically no historical influences to be found in his armor or weapon. Speaking of which, Mydei seems to be wielding armored gauntlets and a tall standard in combat, with his reveal artwork showing warriors in a style inspired by Greek hoplites rallying around him.

“I am the crown prince of Kremnos 'Mydeimos,' and also the warrior of Okhema 'Mydei.' If you want to know me better, observe me in battle or fight me yourself,” Mydei is quoted as saying.

Kremnos, incidentally, doesn’t seem like the best place to be crown prince of, as the description states: “Kremnos, swallowed by mist! City riven between chaos and war! The blood of patricide flows through its royal line, and its god bears the title of calamity.”

“The undying Mydeimos, the lion apart from the rest. O Chrysos Heir that seeks the Coreflame of Strife, you must suffer a thousand deaths, be bathed in blood on the path home, and bear the madness of fate alone, for one must slay a god to become one. Iron-hooves pound across the wilderness for the campaign, and must eventually soak in the blood of their homeland,” the lore goes on.

There aren’t as many mythological connections here as there were with Tribbie, a fellow HSR 3.1 character. Mydeimos’ name includes Deimos, the god of terror and fear, and “patricide” – although not uncommon in mythology – undoubtedly brings to mind the tragedy of Oedipus. As with Tribbie, there is no doubt that HoYoverse will give the character its very own spin anyways, though, so the connections to mythology are more like fun easter eggs than anything else.

Honkai: Star Rail 3.1 should be heading our way towards the end of February 2025.

