HoYoverse reveals Tribbie for Honkai: Star Rail 3.1
We haven’t even seen the Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 livestream yet and HoYoverse is already going full steam ahead with announcements about the version coming after 3.0. In update 3.1, 5-Star character Tribbie will join the line-up of playable figures. She’s a follower of The Harmony, which means that she’s going to take on a supporting role, and deals Quantum DMG.
More importantly, Tribbie is not alone. She’s actually part of a triplet group that contains Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon.
In the accompanying lore drop, Tribbie is called “the messenger delivering prophecies,” Trianne “the gatekeeper traversing a hundred worlds,” and Trinnon “the priest listening to the prophecy.” Together, they appear to form a trio called Tribios, “the Holy Maiden of Janusopolis” – there sure are several references to Greek and Roman mythology here, as can be expected of Amphoreus’ characters.
Janus is a Roman god with two faces and his most important temple in Rome itself had a gate that was very prominent – when Rome was at peace, the gate was closed, and when it was at war, the gates were opened. Tribbie’s whole look is clearly inspired by Eros, a Greek god of love – still somewhat known in pop culture as the guy firing arrows that make people fall in love. Her role as a “messenger” might well be a reference to Hermes. There is a connection to the moon goddess Hecate, who is often depicted as having three faces or even three bodies – not only does Tribbie share that characteristic, the moon is prominently used in her artwork. Finally, they are called the “Triplets of Fate” in their description, a possible reference to the three sisters who weave the threads of fate in Greek mythology.
HoYoverse definitely threw a bunch of concepts together for this character, who’ll be the first unit with the small body type since the game launched – company for Bailu and Hook.
“The Messenger departs from that holy land beloved by the tripartite prophecy, splitting herself into a thousand pieces and setting off on her journey. O Tribios, Holy Maidens of Janusopolis, the Chrysos Heir who stole Passage's Coreflame. You shall toil for the masses, bringing the news of deliverance to all domains – Go find the children of humanity with golden blood in their veins, shatter the dimmest dark in this world, and walk toward the tomorrow where the stars gleam,” the official description goes on.