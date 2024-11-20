Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail reveals Aglaea and the Path of Remembrance for update 3.0

By the Aeons, is that Fuli’s music?

HoYoverse is certainly not playing around with reveals for update 3.0 of Honkai: Star Rail. The studio confirmed that Aglaea will join The Herta as a playable character in the version slated to be launched early in 2025. There is something special about this 5-Star character dealing Lightning DMG, though: Aglaea follows the Path of The Remembrance, which so far has only been available as part of the Simulated Universe. 

The introduction of an additional gameplay Path – effectively an entirely new character archetype – has never happened before in Honkai: Star Rail and fans are eager to hear more details about it from the developer. For now, all we know is that a big change is on the horizon as the Astral Express is starting its journey to the world of Amphoreus.

“O, noble guest from afar. The wind brought me news of you along the golden threads. My name is Aglaea, the Dressmaster of Okhema and one of Amphoreus' Chrysos Heirs. I hope we treat each other with honesty,” she’s quoted as saying.

“In that holy city kissed by the dawn, the weaver caresses the golden thread and connects destiny. Aglaea the Goldweaver, the Chrysos Heir bearing the Coreflame of ‘Romance’ ... You shall summon the heroes of this world, and lead them to once again embark on an endless journey – Where they will smite down the gods, return the divine fire, and grant rebirth to the dying land of Amphoreus,” the description continues.

Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 is set to be released in January 2025, as version 2.7 with Sunday and Fugue is on the agenda first – if HoYoverse follows tradition, though, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream will contain at least a small tease for 3.0.

