Feixiao’s only weakness in HSR seems to be low alcohol tolerance
Update 2.5 for Honkai: Star Rail is coming out on September 10, 2024 – check out the HSR 2.5 release times to learn when the servers go down – and its big star character, Feixiao, received her third and final trailer on the day before the patch. The fact that HoYoverse dedicated a trio of trailers to her should tell you that the company is regarding her as a flagship character, similar to characters like Kafka, Firefly, or Robin.
The final piece of marketing showed off the general’s quirky side – and probably one of her few weaknesses in the form of low alcohol tolerance. Visiting Jing Yuan, a fellow Xianzhou general, Feixiao gets drunk after just a sip of his wine and goes on a drunken rampage, destroying her host’s beautiful gazebo before she passes out.
Jing Yuan wasn’t all too happy with her visit in the place, suggesting that is a reoccurring affair, as is apparent from their greeting in the trailer: “You’re here.” “I’m here.” “You shouldn’t have come.” “But I’m here.” Funnily enough, this is a popular Chinese internet meme – think of it as something like the iconic “Hello there!” “General Kenobi!” Star Wars meme from the West.
Feixiao’s animated short already showed some more of her private side, whereas her Myriad Celestia trailer focused on her past as well as her identity as a warrior – HoYoverse is really covering all the bases for her, giving fans as many lovable aspects to latch onto as possible.
A common trait of all trailers is that Feixiao’s English voice-over is missing for them – likely due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA voice actors’ strike. Lines for marketing material like these trailers are generally recorded closer to their actual release date than voice lines appearing in the game, so the strike probably interfered with the original plans for these content pieces.
Since Feixiao’s voice lines can be heard just fine in the HSR 2.5 trailer, it’s quite likely that Anairis Quiñones, her VA in the English dub, recorded all of her lines for the game well ahead of time, as is common practice.