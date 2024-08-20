HoYoverse shows off Honkai Star Rail Feixiao trailer
We finally got a first look at Honkai Star Rail’s Feixiao in a new HSR trailer HoYoverse showed off at Gamescom 2024. The latest Honkai Star Rail character debuts in version 2.5 alongside Moze and Lingsha, neither of whom showed up in the trailer. Only famous generals allowed.
The trailer follows Sushang and Guinaifen strolling through the Xianzhou Luofu’s commercial district, while timid little Huohuo avidly listens to a storyteller spin his yarn. You’ll recognize that storyteller from one of HSR’s previous events, assuming you played it, and his story is about as outrageous as you may remember – but not as tall a tale as the one Guin weaves.
She starts with a tale of Feixiao’s battlefield prowess – obtained secondhand from her internet fans – about how the mighty Cloud General vanquished tens, hundreds, and eventually thousands of foes with a single blade strike. Just as she reaches the story’s climax, Feixiao herself comes swooping down from the sky with an Abomination of Abundance under her feet.
If Feixiao’s kit leaks are anything to go by, though, the 5-star Wind Hunt character probably could slay a thousand foes in one go.
Meanwhile, HoYoverse is bringing Genshin Impact to Xbox, and Jiaoqiu is about to debut in HSR 2.4. If you’re keen on him, our Jiaoqiu guide breaks down his build and materials.