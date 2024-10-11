Honkai: Star Rail – Tingyun returns as Fugue in update 2.7
The Tingyun comeback in Honkai: Star Rail is real. As was teased in the story of update 2.5, the Foxian Amicassador who was believed to have died at the hands of Phantylia is very much alive thanks to the efforts of Ruan Mei. Not only that – Tingyun, under her new identity of Fugue, will become a playable 5-Star character in version 2.7. She will deal Fire Damage and – very aptly, after what she went through – follow The Nihility.
Tingyun’s new identity was revealed on October 11, 2024, ahead of the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream and in time for a Chinese holiday connected to visiting the dead – yeah, they really played the long game for this one.
“Benefactor, though the Cosmos stretches far and wide, and the stars fill the sky, as long as we hold each other in our thoughts, there will always be a chance for reunion,” she’s quoted saying.
The official announcement describes her as “a tactful Foxian girl, whose appearance, name, and identity have all been stolen. The fates have left her a thread of chance at survival, yet the brand of Destruction still writhes with anticipation.”
At the end, the description asks: “The one in a fugue who has experienced life and death and is given a new life… when would she be able to return home?”
Sunday is the other 5-Star character joining the playable roster in update 2.7, making it truly the patch of comebacks.