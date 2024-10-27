Official Honkai Star Rail x Honkai Impact 3rd art has fans hoping Vita lands in HSR
HoYoverse is gearing up for its long-awaited Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd collaboration, and while Sparkle in HI3 is the main attraction, some fans are starting to hope Vita may come to HSR one day. It’s hardly surprising, given the art HoYoverse posted and the possibilities it raises.
The promo piece shows Sampo tending a bar in Penacony – probably The Tavern, headquarters and “depot of debauchery” for the Masked Fools – with Sparkle and Vita sitting on stools and playing some manner of card game, each with a specialty drink matching their personal styles. The significance for Star Rail is that, in preparation for the upcoming collaboration event, Vita forswore her allegiance to the deity Sa and decided to ally herself with Aha instead. Aha is Star Rail’s Aeon of Elation and the founder of the Masked Fools.
That’s a lot of proper nouns, but the gist of it is that the Star Rail Reddit community has decided Vita would make a good fit in Star Rail for story and even battle reasons. As one Reddit user pointed out, she comes ready-made with her own summon or follow-up attack in the form of her giant robot, though admittedly, Clara has that angle covered already with Svarog. Honkai Star Rail already positioned itself as an alternate universe with ties to Honkai Impact, with recurring characters such as Welt, Himeko, and Luocha, so having one more Impact alumnus make the jump wouldn’t be unheard of.
Plus, y’know, she’s literally already there in Penacony in that artwork. The chances of Sampo crossing over into Honkai Impact are pretty slim as well, seeing as that game’s male characters are never playable.
It could also just be a fun little tease for the sake of it, which certainly fits the Masked Fools’ ethos. The Cosmodyssey board on the bar features other HI3 characters, and there’s even a card above Sparkle with a head that looks suspiciously like Paimon from Genshin Impact.
We’ll have to wait and see what HoYoverse has in store, but if you’re a Honkai Impact 3 player, you can expect Sparkle and the HSR collaboration to kick off on November 28, 2024.