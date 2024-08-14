Video Games

New Moze VA in Honkai: Star Rail has been confirmed

Another familiar VA joins the space opera

It looks like a replacement VA has been found for Moze in Honkai: Star Rail – Ben Balmaceda, who also dubs Kaveh in Genshin Impact, has inherited the role. His first appearance as Moze came outside of the game in HoYoverse’s latest “Keeping up with Star Rail” video.

Moze is an upcoming Honkai: Star Rail character set to be released in version 2.5 of the game, but already appeared during version 2.4’s main story, where he’s still dubbed by Chris Niosi.

Niosi voluntarily stepped down from his role as Moze after pressure from the community due to an abuse scandal in his past, which apparently wasn’t as resolved as it first seemed.

Balmaceda’s first appearance as Moze seems to be getting a positive reaction from players, so the transition from one VA to the other should be going smoothly in the coming months. Despite the external issues with Niosi, even critics of his appointment for the role conceded that he did a nice job with his scenes in update 2.4.

With Balmaceda already having been cast as Moze and recording for a promotional video, his re-recording of Moze’s lines in the game should make their way into the title soon – with some luck, he’ll have completed the full recording by the time Moze becomes playable, leading to the least possible amount of confusion for players regarding the character’s voice.

As we’ve seen with the replacement of Tighnari’s VA in Genshin Impact, the entire process can take a while even after a new talent has been cast and announced.

The VAs for Huohuo, Argenti, and Mr. Tail have recently been recast as well, though likely for far less nefarious reasons. The first update for Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse’s latest title, saw two VAs replaced as well, so there’s been a lot of shuffling in this regard.

