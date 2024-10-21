HoYoverse embraces music company reputation with third music video trailer in a row
HoYoverse isn’t going to beat the allegations of being a music company that makes some video games on the side any time soon, so it appears that the company fully embraced that reputation: Its three latest character trailers for Genshin Impact’s Xilonen, Zenless Zone Zero’s Burnice, and Honkai: Star Rail’s Rappa have all been straight-up music videos.
Rappa’s trailer, called No Dazzle, No Break, garnered a quarter million views in the three hours since its release and features an original song performed by popular Japanese artist Reol – fitting, for someone with a few rapper characteristics.
Things went into a more memey direction – one may even call it brainrot – for the Burnice trailer, which sits on over three million views just under a week after release. HoYoverse went so far as to release an official one hour loop of the song, which has over 1.5 million views all by itself.
Suffice to say, Burnice is living rent-free in many people’s heads at the moment
Xilonen, who’s got some DJ characteristics, got another EDM-style song for her trailer, which at least begins a little more traditional than the other videos, but develops into a full-fledged music video as it progresses.
It looks like HoYoverse has fully embraced its music company reputation with these character trailers and the fans are completely here for it.
Xilonen and Burnice are currently available on their game’s banners, while Rappa is coming to the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners this week – the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 preload is available now.