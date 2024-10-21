Video Games

HoYoverse embraces music company reputation with third music video trailer in a row

Xilonen, Burnice, and now Rappa

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse isn’t going to beat the allegations of being a music company that makes some video games on the side any time soon, so it appears that the company fully embraced that reputation: Its three latest character trailers for Genshin Impact’s Xilonen, Zenless Zone Zero’s Burnice, and Honkai: Star Rail’s Rappa have all been straight-up music videos.

Rappa’s trailer, called No Dazzle, No Break, garnered a quarter million views in the three hours since its release and features an original song performed by popular Japanese artist Reol – fitting, for someone with a few rapper characteristics.

Things went into a more memey direction – one may even call it brainrot – for the Burnice trailer, which sits on over three million views just under a week after release. HoYoverse went so far as to release an official one hour loop of the song, which has over 1.5 million views all by itself.

Suffice to say, Burnice is living rent-free in many people’s heads at the moment

Xilonen, who’s got some DJ characteristics, got another EDM-style song for her trailer, which at least begins a little more traditional than the other videos, but develops into a full-fledged music video as it progresses.

It looks like HoYoverse has fully embraced its music company reputation with these character trailers and the fans are completely here for it.

Xilonen and Burnice are currently available on their game’s banners, while Rappa is coming to the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 banners this week – the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 preload is available now.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News