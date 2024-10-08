Honkai: Star Rail – Sunday confirmed for update 2.7
It may only be Tuesday, but rest assured that Sunday is coming… to Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 as a playable character. HoYoverse confirmed that Robin’s brother and the former antagonist of the Penacony story arc will make his way onto the roster as a 5-Star character following The Harmony and dealing Imaginary Damage.
Sunday will be the first limited male character for the Path of Harmony available in the game. The Path of Harmony is usually reserved for support characters, so Sunday appears to be following a similar route as his sister, who follows The Harmony as well.
“There's always a paradise that needs to be built. That vow is like the sun in the sky – perhaps I'll melt and fall before reaching it... But some hardships I must endure,” he’s quoted as saying in the official announcement.
The reveal also calls him a “traveler whose wings were clipped” – though we shouldn’t take that too literally, since his small ear-wings are still visible on his artwork – and describes him as one “who will not give up on their original intent.”
Last we heard of Sunday, he was taken to be judged for his crimes on Penacony by the IPC, but there are some readable lore pieces in the game that indicate a different path for Sunday – there is a possibility that he was in contact with Elio, the leader of the Stellaron Hunters, and could be joining them in the future.
It looks like the course of the Astral Express will be set towards Penacony in the next update, about which we’ll learn more during the Honkai: Star Rail 2.6 livestream, and with Sunday being on the horizon there’s a good chance we’ll stay there for another patch.
Version 2.7 of Honkai: Star Rail is set to be released at the beginning of December 2024, so anyone hyped for Sunday needs to be a little more patient – you can always challenge him to battle in the Penacony Grand Theater’s Echo of War Domain until he becomes playable.