Trailblazer (Remembrance) will get a much cuter companion in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 than Clockie
HoYoverse has revealed that the Trailblazer, the main character of Honkai: Star Rail, will gain access to the brand-new Path of The Remembrance in update 3.0 of the game early next year. The Trailblazer started out with powers from The Destruction and then went on to gain support from The Preservation and The Harmony – their latter form even became meta-defining and is one of the strongest support characters in the game at the moment, so the new Path has big shoes to fill.
The Remembrance, which is the Path embodied by the Aeon Fuli, is currently only available in Honkai: Star Rail’s roguelike game modes, Simulated Universe and Divergent Universe, where it’s closely connected to Ice DMG and the Freeze status. Trailblazer (Remembrance) will follow that tradition, dealing Ice DMG. However, we don’t quite know what The Remembrance will have to offer mechanically in the main game – given that Aglaea, another upcoming Honkai: Star Rail character for update 3.0, follows The Remembrance and deals Lightning DMG, the association with ice is clearly not the defining characteristic of the Path.
The answer could lay within the little companion shown on the reveal artwork for Trailblazer, the creature called Mem.
In the announcement post, it’s quoted as saying: “Travel? I like. With you, together?”
“The Trailblazer sets sail toward the unknown. Alongside their newest companion, Mem, they will record the adventures and stories they experience in Amphoreus – And ‘memories’ will also flourish eternally, paving the path for the journey ahead and recording glorious sagas,” the description reads.
Aside from confirming the connection between Amphoreus and the Remembrance, this info reveals that Mem will be a close companion to the Trailblazer in the upcoming story – and, if speculation from the community holds true, in their gameplay.
Several in-game events as well as the latest Simulated Universe update have experimented with independent entities fighting alongside the player’s team and interacting with their characters and abilities. This could well have been preparation for the introduction of The Remembrance’s game mechanics, revolving around off-field attacks or summoned assistants like Mem.
In any case, Trailblazer (Remembrance) joins Aglaea and The Herta as new characters for HSR 3.0, though we can expect Trailblazer to once again be a free unlock. More information might be included in the upcoming Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream.