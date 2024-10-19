The Trailblazer will get their own room on the Astral Express in Honkai: Star Rail after update 2.7
The Trailblazer, Honkai: Star Rail’s main protagonist, will no longer have to sleep on the couch of the Astral Express in the future. HoYoverse confirmed that we’re going to get our own room on the space train after update 2.7 of the game.
Why after that particular version? Update 2.7 will lay the foundation for the room by expanding the Astral Express with a new wagon, the Party Car. Friends visiting the train will gather there after its introduction and it looks like we will be able to dress up Pom-Pom, the train's conductor, in different outfits once this room is available.
The Trailblazer’s room will be located on the second floor or the Party Car. According to the developers, we can unlock and gradually decorate the room after update 2.7 through events. Collectibles like posters and dolls have been confirmed for this purpose.
Another nugget of information we have is the fact that some of the furniture inside the room can be interacted with – like the bathtub. It’s about time our beloved trash raccoon got a bath anyway.
The Trailblazer getting their own room has been a major item on players’ wishlists, so it’s great that we can put a checkmark behind it very soon – especially after Honkai: Star Rail character Sparkle is getting a skin in Honkai Impact 3rd as opposed to her “main” game, which is pretty cheeky from the developers.
Update 2.7 is set to be released in December 2024 and run until the end of January 2025. In addition to the Party Car, it will introduce an option to delete game data connected to missions you’ve already played in order to reduce the required storage space for the game.