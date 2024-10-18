Prepare to go back to the mines, as Honkai: Star Rail’s new Relics buff old favorites
Upcoming Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 will introduce two brand-new Relic Sets to the game and HoYoverse finally revealed their effects. Suffice to say, many players will return to the mines and farm for the new pieces, as they bring fantastic buffs to some old favorites.
Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal:
- (2) – +6% Speed
- (4) – +18% Critical Damage for two turns for the ally targeted by a friendly Skill or Ultimate (can stack up to two times)
This is a potent equipment set for Support characters such as Bronya, Sparkle, and Tingyun, as it not only provides vital Speed to them, but also enables them to bestow a powerful buff. What’s more, since the effect of the Relic Set can stack, this is perfectly suited for hyper-carry teams, i. e. compositions with one Main DPS and two Supports that boost them.
Although we don’t know what exactly Sunday, who joins the game in update 2.7, does in combat, we do know that he’s a follower of The Harmony, and thus most likely a Support character. This Relic Set might quite possibly be designed for him.
With Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal, there will be three equipment pieces that provide +6% Speed as their 2-Piece effect, making it easier for players to reach critical Speed thresholds on characters – if they want to sacrifice other effects for it.
Scholar Lost in Erudition:
- (2) – +8% Critical Rate
- (4) – +20% Skill and Ultimate Damage, +25% Skill Damage for the next Skill used after casting an Ultimate
This is a powerful set for many Main DPS characters, but especially those who can enhance their Skill or have strong Energy Regeneration to trigger their Ultimate often – characters like Argenti and Jingliu. This may not be the buff that brings Jingliu back to the top of the meta, but provides her with a strong damage boost that she can easily exploit. Even poor Yanqing, long banished to the bottom of the Honkai: Star Rail tier list, may climb a rank or two with this one.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 will be available for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 on October 23, 2024.