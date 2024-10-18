Video Games

Prepare to go back to the mines, as Honkai: Star Rail’s new Relics buff old favorites

Bronya and Jingliu are eating good

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Upcoming Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 will introduce two brand-new Relic Sets to the game and HoYoverse finally revealed their effects. Suffice to say, many players will return to the mines and farm for the new pieces, as they bring fantastic buffs to some old favorites.

Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal:

  • (2) – +6% Speed
  • (4) – +18% Critical Damage for two turns for the ally targeted by a friendly Skill or Ultimate (can stack up to two times)

This is a potent equipment set for Support characters such as Bronya, Sparkle, and Tingyun, as it not only provides vital Speed to them, but also enables them to bestow a powerful buff. What’s more, since the effect of the Relic Set can stack, this is perfectly suited for hyper-carry teams, i. e. compositions with one Main DPS and two Supports that boost them.

Although we don’t know what exactly Sunday, who joins the game in update 2.7, does in combat, we do know that he’s a follower of The Harmony, and thus most likely a Support character. This Relic Set might quite possibly be designed for him.

With Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal, there will be three equipment pieces that provide +6% Speed as their 2-Piece effect, making it easier for players to reach critical Speed thresholds on characters – if they want to sacrifice other effects for it.

Scholar Lost in Erudition:

  • (2) – +8% Critical Rate
  • (4) – +20% Skill and Ultimate Damage, +25% Skill Damage for the next Skill used after casting an Ultimate

This is a powerful set for many Main DPS characters, but especially those who can enhance their Skill or have strong Energy Regeneration to trigger their Ultimate often – characters like Argenti and Jingliu. This may not be the buff that brings Jingliu back to the top of the meta, but provides her with a strong damage boost that she can easily exploit. Even poor Yanqing, long banished to the bottom of the Honkai: Star Rail tier list, may climb a rank or two with this one.

Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 will be available for PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 on October 23, 2024.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News