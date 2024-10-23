Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 patch notes – all voices are onboard
Lady Fortune seems to be with the Trailblazers, because update 2.6 for Honkai: Star Rail appears to have escaped the effects of the voice actors’ strike. After the trailer for the new version had no voice lines for characters like Robin in it, many players feared that the story would be missing a bit of voiced dialog, similar to what happened in Genshin Impact 5.1.
However, the patch notes for the latest version of the space RPG do not contain any mention of missing voice lines, so it looks like Honkai: Star Rail players will be able to enjoy the story just as the developers intended and without any missing dialog.
Version 2.6 also added the new character Rappa as well as two powerful Relic Sets to the game, among other things.
Find the full Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 patch notes below.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 patch notes
New Story
Trailblaze Continuance "Penacony — Banana Outrage: Battles Without Ninja and Humanity"
Laughter, song, and dance linger all day, and by twilight, we sleep and do not wake — this dream world is like an old banana peel, covered in dark stains, how intolerable! Seek the true path, and extinguish this Mappou Age of the Dharma!
- Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.6 update
- Requirement: Trailblaze Level ≥ 21
- During Version 2.6, this content can be experienced in advance through the Finality's Vision function.
- Trailblazers are recommended to experience this content after completing the Trailblaze Mission "Penacony — Stranger in a Strange Land."
New Characters
- 5-Star character Rappa (Erudition: Imaginary)
New Light Cones
- 5-Star "Ninjutsu Inscription: Dazzling Evilbreaker (Erudition)" – Obtainable through the "Brilliant Fixation" Light Cone Event Warp.
- 4-Star "Dream's Montage (Abundance)" – Obtainable through the "Brilliant Fixation" Light Cone Event Warp.
- 4-star Light Cone "Ninja Record: Sound Hunt (Destruction)" – Obtainable through the "Sound Hunt Ninjutsu Inscription" event.
New Area – Penacony Paperfold University College
Penacony's famous college, located in the Moment of Sol. The cradle of outstanding talents that continuously sends the light and heat of knowledge within and outside the Dreamscape.
New Gameplay – Simulated Universe: Unknowable Domain
Herta and the others have added another extrapolation branch to the expansion module in the form of an unknowable domain. Scholars, geniuses, and Rupert II's legacy will draw all into a maelstrom...
- Availability: After the Version 2.6 update
- Unlock Conditions: Clear Simulated Universe: World 5
Enemies
- Banacademic Office's Assistanana
- Banacademic Office's Fortune BananAdvisor
- Banacademic Office's Dreamweaver BananAdvisor
- Banacademic Office's Charmony BananAdvisor
- Wonder Forest's Banacademic Office Staff
- Cacophonic Conductor
Gameplay Updates
Treasures Lightward: Regular game modes Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos will be refreshed alternatively. For more details, see below:
Apocalyptic Shadow: Sovereign Control
- 2024/10/28 04:00:00 – 2024/12/09 03:59:00 (server time)
- When an enemy with Steadfast Safeguard is Weakness Broken, recover Skill Points for all ally characters and activate their Ultimates.
- Increases the Weakness Break DMG received by all enemies by 20% and Follow-up ATK DMG received by 20%.
Pure Fiction: Rumor Mill
- 2024/11/11 04:00:00 – 2024/12/23 03:59:00 (server time)
- Increases DoT taken by enemy targets by 35%. Enemy targets that receive DoT have their DMG dealt reduced by 35%. After they are attacked, their action is Advanced Forward by 35%.
Memory of Chaos: Dancing with the Dreams
- 2024/11/25 04:00:00 – 2025/01/06 03:59:00 (server time)
- When enemy targets are Weakness Broken, adds 1 hit to Memory Turbulence's Hits Per Action. If the target is an Elite enemy or higher, then additionally adds 1 hit, stacking up to 15 hits.
- At the start of every Cycle, every Memory Turbulence hit will deal a set amount of DMG to a random enemy target 1 time without resetting Hits Per Action.
Stages
- Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Timbre
- Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Uncertainty
Relics
- Cavern Relic "Sacerdos' Relived Ordeal"
- Cavern Relic "Scholar Lost in Erudition"
System
- The Relic Switch interface now has an added option to view the Relic acquisition methods. Additionally, the Relic acquisition interface now includes a direct access button to "Relic Synthesis."
- After obtaining a new avatar, a red dot notification will appear in "Phone — Avatar" segment.
Others
- Adds new content such as some readable items, data bank entries, Achievements, loading screen texts, and Disks.
- Some photos have been added to the photo wall in March 7th's room. Trailblazers can check it out after completing the corresponding Trailblaze Missions.
- Adds new Light Cones "Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (Nihility)," "Hey, Over Here (Abundance)," and "For Tomorrow's Journey (Harmony)" and their corresponding Superimposition materials to the Herta's Store.
- Adds a new button to view max-level Traces when previewing character details on the Warp and Aptitude Showcase event pages.
- Certain iOS devices can now select the 120 framerate option in Setttings>Graphics Settings>FPS option.
Adjustments and Optimizations
Characters and Enemies
- Adjusts the order of the recommended upgrade for the character "Firefly (Destruction: Fire)"'s Traces.
- Adjusts the ability effects of some enemies in the stealth state. If attacked by these enemy targets in the stealth state, the enemy targets will not hide their own Weakness after entering battle.
- Optimizes the brief text description of some characters' abilities. This optimization does not affect the actual effect of the ability.
Combat
- Adjusts the visual effects of certain ability effects and map effects.
System
- Optimizes the default scheme names when building a new Filter Scheme.
- Optimizes the order of the main stats in the Relic Filter Scheme interface.
- Optimizes the Relic filtering, specifically of the head and hands slots' have been optimized to non-essential options.
Audio
- Adjusts the expression of the term "Flamewheel Forge" in some dialogue voice lines during the Companion Mission "Swords to Plowshares" when the voice language is set to English.
- Optimizes some dialogue voice lines during the mission flow of Trailblaze Continuance "The Xianzhou Luofu — Inquisition to Rectitude," "The Quieting of Quillons," and "By Words of Many" when the voice language is set to English.
- Adjusts some dialogue voice lines during the mission flow of Trailblaze Mission "Jarilo-VI — To Rot or to Burn" when the voice language is set to English.
- Optimizes certain Japanese voice lines for the character "Jiaoqiu (Nihility: Fire)" in the Trailblaze Continuance "Xianzhou Luofu — Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue."
- Adjusts some dialogue voice lines for the NPC Yunli during her visit to the Astral Express when the voice language is set to Japanese.
- Adjusts some dialogue voice lines during the mission flow of the Adventure Mission "Pallbearing Merchant, Swordwielding Recruit" when the voice language is set to Japanese.
- Adjusts some dialogue voice lines during the mission flow of Trailblaze Continuance "The Xianzhou Luofu — A Fugue From Beyond" when the voice language is set to Japanese.
- Optimizes some dialogue voice lines during the mission flow of Trailblaze Continuance "The Xianzhou Luofu — Last Stand of a Lone Wolf" when the voice language is set to Japanese.
- Adjusts some dialogue voice lines with the NPC Chunfen in the Central Starskiff Haven map when the voice language is set to Japanese.
- Optimizes some dialogue voice lines with the NPC Mada in The Skysplitter map when the voice language is set to Korean.
Others
- Adjusts the startup logic of the PC client, and after the modification, it will no longer be possible to open multiple instances of the Honkai: Star Rail client simultaneously.
Bug Fixes
Characters and Enemies
- Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, some special effects of the character "Jiaoqiu (Nihility: Fire)" Skill would display abnormally.
- Fixes the inconsistency between Action Order and the ability description under certain circumstances when the character "Yunli (Destruction: Physical)" uses her "Intuit: Slash" ability. The ability will match the description after the fix.
- Fixes the issue where part of "Ruan Mei (Harmony: Ice)"'s Technique effect didn't trigger correctly in battle under certain circumstances.
- Fixes the issue where the effect description for the character "March 7th (The Hunt: Imaginary)" appeared abnormally in certain interfaces. This issue does not affect the actual effect of the skill.
- Fixes the issue where, after enabling brief descriptions, the ultimate skill of the character "Boothill (The Hunt: Physical)" lacked a detailed explanation of the "action delay" effect.
- Fixes the issue where, under certain circumstances, some characters' ability effects' duration is reduced abnormally.
- Fixes issues with certain character models, visual effects, and movement animations.
- Fixes the issue where, under certain circumstances, after the enemy unit "Memory Zone Meme 'Something In The Mirror'" transformed into other enemy units, its Toughness is reduced abnormally.
Combat
- Fixes the issue where there is a chance for the target selected by the character "Feixiao (The Hunt: Wind)"'s and "March 7th (The Hunt: Imaginary)"'s Follow-up ATK to be incorrect when fighting in specific team lineups.
- Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, the probability indicator for the character "Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary)" performing a Follow-up ATK against enemies displayed abnormally.
- Fixes an issue where, under certain conditions, the game would display a black screen after a battle using a support character.
- Fixes an issue where, during battle with the enemy "'Harmonious Choir' The Great Septimus," the Shield "Walk in the Light" on the character Moze (The Hunt: Lightning) could display an incorrect remaining shield value in the Real-Time Combat View interface after the shield was depleted. This issue did not affect the actual shield effect.
- Fixes an issue where certain camera effects appeared abnormal during battles with the enemy "Harmonious Choir 'The Great Septimus.'"
Missions
- Fixes an issue in Trailblaze Continuance "The Xianzhou Luofu" - "Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue: Part I," where moving to a specific location from Yunli's POV could cause the mission flow to become unprogressable.
- Fixes an issue during the Adventure Mission "Winter Soldiers' March" where, under certain conditions, using a character's Technique to attack enemies and enter battle could potentially cause abnormal game progression.
Gameplay
- Fixes an issue in the game mode "Apocalyptic Shadow" where imbuing a Weakness Type to enemy targets could occasionally result in abnormal effects.
- Fixes an issue where, under specific operations, obtaining the Curio "Rubert Empire Difference Machine" and other certain Curios through the Occurrence "Flea Market" could occasionally result in abnormal game progression.
- Fixes an issue where certain operations caused the Simulated Universe main interface to behave abnormally.
- Fixes an issue in the Divergent Universe where the Equations "Mausoleum of Scars" and "City Restorer" did not count as attacks when dealing damage.
- Fixes an issue where certain stages could accumulate more than 40,000 points in the Pure Fiction game mode.
- Fixes an issue in the gameplay "Luminary Wardance" where certain storyline combat flows could behave abnormally under specific circumstances.
Environment Visuals
- Fixes the issue where, under certain circumstances, the enemy unit Warp Trotter would disappear abnormally in the Scalegorge Waterscape map.
System
- Fixes an issue where selecting a Friend's "Trailblazer" character as a support character to join the team could result in the character name displaying incorrectly in the Real-Time Combat View interface.
- Fixes an issue on certain mobile devices where clicking/pressing/tapping on specific blank areas of the Team Lineup interface would cause the interface to close unexpectedly.
- Fixes an issue when playing on PS5® where, under certain circumstances, the feature that causes models to gradually fade while shifting perspective would not function correctly.
Audio
- Fixes certain incorrect English dialogue voice lines during the Trailblaze Continuance "The Xianzhou Luofu" — "By Words of Many."
- Fixes an issue where some English voice lines are abnormal for "Saga of Primaveral Blade" gameplay mode.
- Fixes an issue where some dialogue voice lines are abnormal during the mission flow of Trailblaze Continuance "The Xianzhou Luofu — A Fugue From Beyond" when the voice language is set to Korean.
Others
- Fixes an issue where, when the quantity of certain relics, items, or materials in the inventory reached or exceeded the limit, there was a chance that some stages could not be accessed.
- In-game texts for the 13 languages have been adjusted, optimized, and fixed. These changes do not affect the actual effects. Trailblazers can switch the game language through "Phone — Settings — Language" and view the corresponding changes in the announcement.
- Fixes and optimizations in English include the following (they have no impact on the actual in-game effects):
- Optimizes the ability descriptions for the character "Feixiao (The Hunt: Wind)"'s Skill and Talent, "Fu Xuan (Preservation: Quantum)"'s Skill, "Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary)"'s Ultimate, and "Yanqing (The Hunt: Ice)"'s and "Bailu (Abundance: Lightning)"'s Talents, as well as the brief ability descriptions for "Jade (Erudition: Quantum)"'s Skill, "Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary)"'s and "Robin (Harmony: Physical)"'s Ultimates, "Herta (Erudition: Ice)"'s Talent, and "Feixiao (The Hunt: Wind)"'s Technique.
- Optimizes the effect descriptions for the character "Feixiao (The Hunt: Wind)" Eidolon 4 and "Lingsha (Abundance: Fire)" Eidolon 6.
- Optimizes the Light Cone ability description for the Light Cone "I Shall Be My Own Sword (Destruction)."
- Optimizes certain character voice over subtitle text for "Huohuo (Abundance: Wind)."
- Optimizes the descriptions to achieve the "Time to Hunt" Achievement.
- Adjusted the style of expressions related to "Follow-up ATK," "teammates," "this unit," "all allies," "ally target," "ally character," and "Additional DMG."
- Adjusts and optimizes various texts, including storyline dialogues, item descriptions, readable items, gameplay texts, entries in the data bank, Relic sources, tutorials, system prompts, Simulated Universe Blessings, and status effect descriptions.