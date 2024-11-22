Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – release date, events, free 5-Star character, and more
“A New Venture on the Eighth Dawn” is soon to begin – and we finally have all the details on what exactly Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 entails.
Table of Contents
HoYoverse is not holding back for the last stretch of the RPG’s 2.X run, bringing two characters, a chapter of the main story, a housing feature, and a free 5-Star character selector to the table. That’s right, version 2.7 will allow you to choose one 5-Star character from the Standard Banner without having to pull for them.
Find all the details on the Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 release date, events, and features below.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – release date & trailer
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 will be released on December 4, 2024, for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.
Watch the trailer below:
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – story & characters
“A New Venture on the Eighth Dawn” is not only the title of version 2.7 as a whole, but also of the Trailblaze Mission available after the update. It will serve as an epilogue to the entire 2.X run as well as a prologue to the Amphoreus story arc set to begin in version 3.0 next year.
In this mission, Himeko seeks for information on Amphoreus and the crew halts at Penacony to prepare for the next destination. Here, Sunday and Fugue – the two new characters joining the roster in this version – will have some goodbyes to say and the Trailblazer gets to make a big decision regarding Sunday’s future.
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – events
Update 2.7 of Honkai: Star Rail will feature the following events.
- Cosmic Home Décor Guide – put together teams to help Pom-Pom with chores and get rewarded with furniture for the Trailblazer’s Room; rewards also include Stellar Jade and a Pom-Pom skin.
- Between the Frames – assist March 7th with participating in Mr. Reca’s new photography exhibition; rewards include Stellar Jade.
- Gift of Odyssey – login event with ten tickets for the limited banners.
- Planar Fissure – double rewards for Planar Extraction challenges.
- Realm of the Strange – double rewards for Cavern of Corrosion challenges.
- Express Gift – select one 5-Star character from the Standard Banner for free.
The 5-Star selector will enable you to choose one of the following characters:
Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 – features & additions
In tandem with the Cosmic Home Décor Guide event, version 2.7 will introduce a new section on the Astral Express – the Party Car. Among other things, this will house the Trailblazer's Room, a section of the Express that players can customize and decorate with furniture and other items. In addition, players will be able to unlock different outfits for Pom-Pom and dress them up.
A Divergent Universe update will allow save files to stick around for longer than a week – you can now save runs to use for Planar Extraction until the next major update to the DU, which is set for version 3.0.
A Pure Fiction update will introduce new Grit mechanics, which will make Erudition characters all the more powerful in this mode. Among other things, players will be able to whittle down bosses’ HP by repeatedly clearing minions, which will keep respawning.
A Story Recap function will be introduced. It will allow players to watch a quick summary of any previous events relevant to the upcoming Trailblaze Mission they’re about to play.
Finally, version 2.7 will allow players to delete data connected to story sections they’ve already played through, thus reducing the amount of storage space needed on their device.
Make sure to grab the latest Honkai: Star Rail codes to get additional Stellar Jades.