Honkai: Star Rail update 2.7 replaced Tingyun's VA

On top of several muted voices

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Fans of Honkai: Star Rail have to deal with yet another voice actor change, this time for Tingyun. Laci Morgan, who played the role since launch, has been replaced by Anya Floris in update 2.7. Floris had already been known to voice Fugue, a character closely connected to Tingyun – now it’s been announced that she took over the original character as well. No reasons for the change have been communicated.

This is only the latest of a series of VA replacements for the English version of the game: Both Argenti and Huohuo got fresh voices earlier this year, while Moze was recast due to a scandal around his original voice actor.

Tingyun’s VA being swapped out is not the only audio-related news in regards to HSR 2.7 either – due to the effects of the SAG-AFTRA voice actors’ strike, several characters with voice lines remain silent during the latest update’s quests, similar to recent occurrences in Genshin Impact.

In Honkai: Star Rail 2.7, Himeko, Dan Heng, Robin, Trailblazer (both male and female), and Asta are muted during the Cosmic Home Décor Guide event and the latest Trailblaze Mission.

Though the strike is ongoing, HoYoverse has reportedly made moves to switch recording studios for its games to work with companies that have signed on to SAG-AFTRA’s agreements in lieu of studios being targeted by the union action. This is not an immediate cure for missed recording sessions, of course, so users will have to deal with missing voice lines for a while longer.

Players who want to get the “full” experience are advised to hold off on playing the new story for the time being – those muted lines will eventually get voiced and make their way into the game. An in-game notice posted by HoYoverse says as much, stating: “Due to scheduling issues, some English voiceovers for certain characters are missing in specific dialogues of version 2.7. The corresponding voiceovers will be added in future updates.”

Patience it is, then.

