Honkai: Star Rail reveals 5-Star Herta for update 3.0
HoYoverse has confirmed that Herta will get a playable 5-Star form in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 after teasing her during the livestream for update 2.6. Simply called The Herta, member #83 of the Genius Society will retain both the Damage Type and the Path of her 4-Star version – Ice and Erudition.
Seemingly referencing the community discussion around what the name of Herta’s 5-Star form may be, the official announcement quotes her as saying: “The writers from the Intelligentsia Guild wanted to give me an extra title. Something like ‘Herta Prime’ to separate me from my puppets. How banal. Are the puppets not ‘me’ as well? So, I gave them a suggestion – if they dared to write that, then I would call myself THE Herta. It's short, simple, straight to the point, and elegant.”
“Esteemed member #83 of the Genius Society, human, female, young, beautiful, attractive,” the description continues. “It's said that she lives in the far edge of the Cosmos, almost never leaving. Sounds like her appearance this time... must be to deal with an issue that has to be handled herself, right?”
Her design is somewhat reminiscent of Lisa from Genshin Impact, as has been apparent since she’s been teased a couple of weeks ago. She appears to be wielding a heavily modified Key of Wisdom as her weapon, which is what early Erudition characters use as Trace material.
Although we’ve only dealt with Herta’s puppets before, we know that she’s extremely powerful – she’s saved her homeworld from destruction on several occasions and is an Emanator of Nous, Aeon of Erudition. We learned a bit more about her during the latest Simulated Universe chapter as well. Herta strives to expand the circle of knowledge, breaking into new ground, which seems to be destined to bring her into conflict with the ruthless Polka Kalkamond, a fellow member of the Genius Society, who wants to prevent the circle from being expanded at all cost.
Before we’ll get to meet The Herta and find out why she finally appears to us in the flesh, we’ll have other stories to explore – those of Sunday and Fugue. We’ll learn more about them in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.7 livestream this week.
The Herta and Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 should be arriving in January 2025.