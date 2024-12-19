Hooded Horse picks up Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew to give Mimimi’s final game the support it deserves
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew was the best stealth tactics game of 2023 and a swan song for Mimimi Games – the Munich-based developer closed shop after releasing the game, as most of the leadership team felt burnt out and didn’t want to deal with another long development cycle. With its developer having shut down, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew was simply floating out there on the endless ocean of the market, but now a new crew has come aboard.
Hooded Horse, the publisher behind titles like Manor Lords and Against the Storm, announced its purchase of the publishing rights for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew on all platforms.
Although the tactics game won’t be receiving any new updates from another studio, being picked up by Hooded Horse ensures its long-term availability on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S – and a frequent participation in Steam Sales.
“We are honored and humbled that Mimimi chose us to be a part of Shadow Gambit’s journey,” commented Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender. “This game is the pinnacle of stealth strategy games, and we’re looking forward to helping it maintain the long-term success it deserves.”
Mimimi Games co-founder Johannes Roth said: “Shadow Gambit is in its final form, and we’re excited to be partnering with Hooded Horse for its ongoing commercial needs. We’re very impressed by their approach to indie publishing and are confident they will help the game reach even more players.”
This appears to be a happy end for all parties involved.