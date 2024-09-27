Video Games

Against the Storm and Manor Lords get huge discounts on Steam as updates drop

Every strategy gamer’s favorite indie publisher, Hooded Horse, is currently running its big annual sale on Steam, which features juicy discounts on its amazing library of games – and so perfectly timed is the event that a few of them even got some major updates to go along with it. Some true strategists at work there.

Against the Storm, which we named the best city-builder of 2023, is 50% off on Steam during the sale – the lowest-ever price for the title. In fact, the price for it is so low that you’re able to pick up the base game and its freshly released DLC, Keepers of the Stone, together for the usual price of the base game. That’s quite a deal.

Moving on from last year’s hit to this year’s strategy phenomenon: A substantial update for the medieval city-builder Manor Lords is now available on the main branch, bringing fishing, pigs, crossbows, and a switch to Unreal Engine 5. Coming with that is – you guessed it – the biggest discount for Manor Lords on Steam yet with the price being cut by 30%.

If that’s not enough city-building for you yet, then Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic may be able to fulfill your needs – city-builders hardly come more in-depth and detailed than this one and you can get it at a 50% discount on Steam right now, comrades.

Do you like LEGO? Do you like tower defense games? Then Cataclismo is something you may want to check out. It’s basically They Are Billions plus Stronghold and that’s a brilliant recipe you can dive into at a 35% discount on Steam at the moment.

Hooded Horse has become the indie strategy game label in recent years, picking up amazing prospects left and right and supporting the developers to bring their visions to fruition. For one example of a promising upcoming title in its library, check out our Menace interview from this year’s Gamescom.

The Hooded Horse publisher sale on Steam will continue until October 10, 2024, so you have plenty of time to make a purchasing decision.

